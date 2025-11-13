 Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarter-finals, Beats Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-13 21-11
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen reached the quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan by defeating Singapore’s world No. 20 Jason Teh in straight games, 21-13, 21-11. The world No. 15 will face former world champion Loh Kean Yew next. The match lasted 39 minutes, with Sen dominating especially in the latter stages. Later, HS Prannoy will play Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarter-finals, Beats Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-13 21-11 | X @SportsArena1234

Kumamoto (Japan): Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the Kumamoto Masters Japan with a straight game win over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh here on Thursday.

A 2021 World Championship bronze winner, Sen, seeded seventh here, prevailed over world No. 20 Teh 21-13 21-11 in another 39-minute contest.

The world No.15 Sen will clash with former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya opened up an 8-5 lead early in the opening game. Teh managed to briefly take a slender 10-9 lead before the Indian had his nose ahead at the break.

article-image

The duo fought hard till 14-13 when Lakshya zoomed ahead with seven straight points.

After the change of ends, it was a more dominating show from the Indian as he jumped to 5-0 and then 11-3 at the interval to quash his rival's hopes. Lakshya stayed steady to comfortably close out the match.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be up against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

