Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarter-finals, Beats Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-13 21-11

Kumamoto (Japan): Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the Kumamoto Masters Japan with a straight game win over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh here on Thursday.

A 2021 World Championship bronze winner, Sen, seeded seventh here, prevailed over world No. 20 Teh 21-13 21-11 in another 39-minute contest.

The world No.15 Sen will clash with former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya opened up an 8-5 lead early in the opening game. Teh managed to briefly take a slender 10-9 lead before the Indian had his nose ahead at the break.

The duo fought hard till 14-13 when Lakshya zoomed ahead with seven straight points.

After the change of ends, it was a more dominating show from the Indian as he jumped to 5-0 and then 11-3 at the interval to quash his rival's hopes. Lakshya stayed steady to comfortably close out the match.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be up against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

