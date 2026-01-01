 Smriti Mandhana & Other Team India Players Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On 1st Day Of 2026; VIDEO
Smriti Mandhana & Other Team India Players Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On 1st Day Of 2026; VIDEO

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team marked the start of New Year 2026 with a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. Fresh from their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory, the world champions attended the revered Bhasm Aarti and offered prayers, seeking divine blessings for success, health, and prosperity in the year ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team, fresh from their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, began the New Year with a spiritual visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The world-champion “Women in Blue” attended the Bhasm Aarti, one of the temple’s most revered early-morning rituals, and offered prayers seeking blessings for the year ahead.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, drew thousands of devotees on the first day of 2026. As part of the New Year’s festivities, the temple’s spiritual atmosphere was marked by chants, rituals and large crowds seeking peace, prosperity and divine grace.

For the players, the visit blended worship with reflection after a remarkable 2025 campaign. Overcoming early setbacks in the World Cup, the Indian side rallied to clinch their first women’s title in a historic run that captivated cricket fans nationwide. Their presence at the Bhasm Aarti symbolised gratitude for past success and hope for continued achievement in the coming year.

The cricketing stars’ pilgrimage also resonated with supporters, who cheered the team’s dedication to faith and tradition. The visit underscored how sport and spirituality intersect in India, particularly at iconic shrines like Mahakaleshwar that hold deep cultural and religious significance.

