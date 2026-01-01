Smriti Mandhana & Other Team India Players Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On 1st Day Of 2026; VIDEO

Image: ANI/X

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team, fresh from their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, began the New Year with a spiritual visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The world-champion “Women in Blue” attended the Bhasm Aarti, one of the temple’s most revered early-morning rituals, and offered prayers seeking blessings for the year ahead.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, drew thousands of devotees on the first day of 2026. As part of the New Year’s festivities, the temple’s spiritual atmosphere was marked by chants, rituals and large crowds seeking peace, prosperity and divine grace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the players, the visit blended worship with reflection after a remarkable 2025 campaign. Overcoming early setbacks in the World Cup, the Indian side rallied to clinch their first women’s title in a historic run that captivated cricket fans nationwide. Their presence at the Bhasm Aarti symbolised gratitude for past success and hope for continued achievement in the coming year.

The cricketing stars’ pilgrimage also resonated with supporters, who cheered the team’s dedication to faith and tradition. The visit underscored how sport and spirituality intersect in India, particularly at iconic shrines like Mahakaleshwar that hold deep cultural and religious significance.

VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana's 'Recap 2025' Post Sparks Buzz As Netizens Notice Absence Of Palash Muchhal

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently shared a heartfelt montage of videos on social media, looking back at her journey through 2025. Captioned simply “Recap 2025!”, the post featured moments from her cricketing milestones, travel snippets, training sessions, and personal highlights from the year. While fans flooded the comments with love and praise for her achievements, many were quick to notice one striking detail, the montage did not include any reference to music composer Palash Muchhal.

The observation immediately reignited public curiosity around Smriti and Palash’s relationship, which had already been under intense scrutiny over the past year. The two were previously engaged and were reportedly set to marry on November 23. However, the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father reportedly fell ill on the day of the ceremony, leading to an unexpected halt in the celebrations.

Shortly after the postponement, Palash Muchhal himself faced health issues and was hospitalised due to viral symptoms and acidity-related complications. While fans initially hoped the couple would reschedule their wedding, speculation grew as months passed without any update.