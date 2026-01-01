 From Virat Kohli To Gautam Gambhir: Cricketing Fraternity Extends Warm New Year 2026 Greetings
The cricketing fraternity welcomed 2026 with warm New Year wishes for fans. Legendary players, teams, and cricket boards shared messages on social media, spreading positivity, gratitude, and hope. The global cricketing community united to celebrate new beginnings, expressing reminders of togetherness, optimism, and excitement for the year ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Image: Virat Kohli/Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Cricket stars and organisations around the world have kicked off 2026 with heartfelt New Year wishes for fans and followers. Legendary players and teams took to social media to spread positivity as the new year began. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year,” extending goodwill to cricket lovers everywhere.

International boards also joined the celebrations. Sri Lanka Cricket shared a message thanking passionate supporters at home and abroad, wishing them joy, unity, and proud moments in the year ahead.

Retired greats and modern icons likewise sent their greetings. West Indies legend Chris Gayle wished everyone happiness and success in 2026, while former India captain Anil Kumble offered warm wishes for health and prosperity. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media with a personal message of hope and new beginnings for fans worldwide.

Current figures in the game also commemorated the start of the year. India men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a family photo on Instagram, celebrating the new year with loved ones and wishing supporters a joyful 2026. Indian star player Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself with his wife Anushka on Instagram with the caption, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life," tagging Anushka and adding heart emojis.

Across social media platforms, cricketing messages ranged from heartfelt reflections to optimistic hopes for fresh achievements, illustrating how the global cricket community continues to connect with supporters as a new chapter begins.

