'My Thoughts & Prayers Are...': Jake Paul Sends Heartfelt Message After Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Jake Paul has offered a heartfelt public tribute following the tragic car crash in Nigeria involving heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, a crash that claimed two lives and left Joshua with minor injuries. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who fought Joshua just days earlier, took to social media not only to wish Joshua well but also to specifically honor the two men who lost their lives: Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.” The crash, which occurred on a busy expressway in Nigeria, shocked the global boxing community. Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, was travelling with close associates when the SUV they were in reportedly collided with a stationary truck. Two passengers, Ghami and Ayodele, tragically died at the scene.

Paul’s reaction has drawn widespread praise for its empathy, particularly given the fact that he and Joshua had shared a heated build-up to their highly publicized fight just days before. The bout ended with Joshua defeating Paul, but the aftermath of the accident has shifted the conversation from competition to compassion.

WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul shared a lively and light-hearted moment during their face-off at the Paul vs Joshua press conference in Miami on Wednesday, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year. As the two fighters came face to face, Joshua jokingly reached out and attempted to snatch the flashy chain worn by Paul, drawing laughter from those in attendance and quickly becoming a viral moment across social media.

The playful exchange briefly eased the tension at an otherwise intense promotional event, with both men standing inches apart as cameras flashed and fans looked on. Joshua, a former unified world heavyweight champion, smiled as he made the mock grab, while Paul responded with confidence, unfazed by the gesture and clearly enjoying the spotlight. The moment highlighted the contrasting personalities heading into the bout, with Joshua’s calm humour meeting Paul’s trademark bravado.

The humorous chain-snatching moment added an entertaining edge to the build-up, but both fighters made it clear that the jokes would stop once the bell rings. As anticipation builds toward December 19, the Miami press conference served as an early reminder that the clash between Joshua and Paul will be as much about spectacle and personality as it is about what unfolds in the ring.