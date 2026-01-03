Did Al-Ahli Staff Member Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo With 'Lionel Messi' Chant? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Image: fcbharrison/X

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an unusual moment after Al-Nassr’s 3-2 defeat to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on January 3, 2026, when footage circulating on social media showed the Portuguese star seemingly reacting to a person running past him and teammate Joao Felix. Some online posts allege the individual shouted “Messi,” a reference to Ronaldo’s longtime rival Lionel Messi, but those specific claims have not been independently verified by reliable media outlets.

What is confirmed is that Ronaldo and Felix appeared visibly engaged by the incident at the end of the game, with Ronaldo briefly confronting the individual as he walked off the pitch. Clips shared on platforms like Reddit show Ronaldo turning toward the person and gesturing, suggesting that something off-field had caught his attention, though the exact words or intent of the staff member remain unconfirmed.

The atmosphere around Ronaldo in Saudi football has been tense before. In past matches, opposition fans chanting “Messi” have been documented and have visibly affected Ronaldo’s demeanour, provoking animated reactions from him, including gestures toward crowds that once led to disciplinary action.

Al-Nassr’s narrow loss to Al-Ahli marked a setback for Ronaldo’s club after a strong run in the league. While emotions on the pitch can run high in tightly contested league fixtures, the precise cause of Ronaldo’s reaction in this particular moment is not yet fully confirmed, and reports attributing chants of “Messi” to the staff member involved are sourced from unverified social posts rather than established news outlets.

Until clearer video evidence or official statements emerge, the nature of the encounter and whether it involved taunts directed at Ronaldo referencing Messi, remains speculative. Nonetheless, the episode adds to an ongoing dialogue about how the enduring Messi-Ronaldo legacy continues to resonate in football, especially in high-profile matches involving one of the sport’s most celebrated figures.

Unusual Scenes! Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal With His Back In Bizarre Manner As Al-Nassr Draw With Al-Ettifaq; VIDEO

In a dramatic Saudi Pro League clash that brought an end to Al-Nassr’s perfect start to the season, Cristiano Ronaldo produced one of the most extraordinary goals of his legendary career, scoring with his back, as the league leaders were held to a 2–2 draw by Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr came into the match leading the Saudi Pro League with 10 wins from their opening 10 games, but Al-Ettifaq proved a formidable opponent in an entertaining contest that swung on moments of individual brilliance and dramatic twists. The home side took the lead in the first half through a well-taken finish by Georginio Wijnaldum, but Al-Nassr responded early in the second half when Joao Felix fired in an equalizer to reignite their hopes.

Just minutes later, Ronaldo found himself in the middle of a truly unusual scoring moment. Felix attempted another strike on goal, but the ball unintentionally rebounded off Ronaldo’s back, completely wrong-footing Al-Ettifaq’s goalkeeper and nestling into the far corner of the net. The fortuitous goal gave the visitors the lead and sent the crowd into a frenzy, as the 40-year-old icon continued his remarkable scoring consistency.

The goal added to Ronaldo’s incredible career tally, bringing him closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark, and highlighted once again his unrivaled presence in front of goal, even if this one came in the most unconventional fashion.

Despite the comeback and Ronaldo’s ingenious contribution, Al-Ettifaq refused to give up. Wijnaldum struck again late in the game to restore parity, completing a 2–2 scoreline that ended Al-Nassr’s streak of consecutive wins to start the campaign. The draw sees Al-Nassr remain top of the Saudi Pro League, but they now face increased pressure from rivals as the season enters its crucial stages. For Ronaldo, the bizarre back goal will go down as one of the most unusual highlights of a career already filled with unforgettable moments.