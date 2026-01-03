'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO

Image: IPL/ANI/SRK/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad, citing “recent developments that are going on all across,” according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Saikia added that if KKR wishes to bring in a replacement player, the BCCI will allow it.

The controversy began following the signing of Mustafizur at last month’s IPL mini-auction, where KKR acquired him for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. While the franchise viewed the selection as a sporting decision, the move sparked debate due to reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Concerns over Mustafizur’s participation in IPL 2026 intensified as critics questioned whether political and social tensions should impact sporting events. The BCCI’s directive now requires the franchise to release the player, while also allowing them to nominate a replacement to maintain squad balance.

This development has reignited discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, particularly regarding the participation of international players amid sensitive geopolitical situations.

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Participation; VIDEO

Amid controversy surrounding the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged that cricket should be kept separate from political issues and regional tensions.

Reacting to criticism linking KKR’s decision to concerns over alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Tharoor said that sport should not be made to “bear the burden” of political or social conflicts. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that while India must continue to raise concerns about the protection of minorities in neighbouring countries, such issues should not be mixed with sporting decisions.

“Cricket should not be made to bear the burden for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. We should try to insulate some areas from others,” Tharoor said. He added that India’s diplomatic messaging to Bangladesh on safeguarding minorities must continue, but without dragging sport into the debate.

Defending Mustafizur Rahman, Tharoor pointed out that the fast bowler has no connection to the alleged incidents. “Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with any of these things. He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or of condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair,” he stated.

Tharoor also cautioned against isolating neighbouring countries over political disagreements. Stressing the importance of regional engagement, he said that cutting off sporting ties would not serve any constructive purpose. “If we become a country that isolates all of our neighbours, and say nobody is playing with any of them, how does it do any good?” he asked.

Calling KKR’s move a purely sporting decision, Tharoor concluded that politics should not interfere with cricket. He underlined India’s geographical and historical ties with Bangladesh, noting that cooperation and engagement, including through sport, remain essential.