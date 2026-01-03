 Parachutist Gets Caught In Goalpost Net Ahead Of Armed Forces Bowl Game, Walks Away Unharmed After Dramatic Fall From 35 Feet – VIDEO
During pregame festivities at the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, a parachutist from the veteran team All Veteran Group became entangled in netting behind the goalpost while carrying a U.S. Navy flag. He briefly hung above the end zone before falling 30–35 feet to the ground between the field and seating. Fortunately, he survived the dramatic mishap.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: rawsalerts/X

A dramatic moment unfolded during the Armed Forces Bowl pregame festivities at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, as one of the parachutists taking part in a ceremonial jump became entangled in netting behind the goalpost and took a rough fall to the ground.

The skydiver was part of a veteran parachuting team, the All Veteran Group, performing before the Rice vs. Texas State matchup when the mishap occurred. Video shared on social media showed the parachutist descending with a U.S. Navy flag when the chute lines apparently caught on the netting or a wire supporting it. After briefly hanging above the end zone, he fell about 30–35 feet to the grassy area between the field and seating.

Despite the potentially dangerous situation, the parachutist was not seriously hurt and was seen walking off the field under his own power, according to event organizers. No spectators in the vicinity were reported injured.

The incident did not delay the game’s start, which saw Texas State defeat Rice in decisive fashion. The Armed Forces Bowl continues its tradition of honoring service members with military-themed pregame displays, though this year’s parachute exhibition took an unexpected turn.

