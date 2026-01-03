Parachutist Gets Caught In Goalpost Net Ahead Of Armed Forces Bowl Game, Walks Away Unharmed After Dramatic Fall From 35 Feet – VIDEO

Image: rawsalerts/X

A dramatic moment unfolded during the Armed Forces Bowl pregame festivities at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, as one of the parachutists taking part in a ceremonial jump became entangled in netting behind the goalpost and took a rough fall to the ground.

The skydiver was part of a veteran parachuting team, the All Veteran Group, performing before the Rice vs. Texas State matchup when the mishap occurred. Video shared on social media showed the parachutist descending with a U.S. Navy flag when the chute lines apparently caught on the netting or a wire supporting it. After briefly hanging above the end zone, he fell about 30–35 feet to the grassy area between the field and seating.

Read Also Rahul Bose Faces Fraud Allegations Over Himachal Domicile Certificate Linked To Rugby Federation...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP News: WRFI To Host National Para Rugby Championship For 1st Time In Bhopal To Spot New Talents

Despite the potentially dangerous situation, the parachutist was not seriously hurt and was seen walking off the field under his own power, according to event organizers. No spectators in the vicinity were reported injured.

The incident did not delay the game’s start, which saw Texas State defeat Rice in decisive fashion. The Armed Forces Bowl continues its tradition of honoring service members with military-themed pregame displays, though this year’s parachute exhibition took an unexpected turn.