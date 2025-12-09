Rahul Bose Faces Fraud Allegations Over Himachal Domicile Certificate Linked To Rugby Federation Post |

Bollywood actor and former national rugby player Rahul Bose ended up in a major controversy in Himachal Pradesh, where he is facing allegations of fraud related to securing a state domicile certificate. The accusations stem from his efforts to strengthen his position as the national president of the Rugby Federation of India.

What Is The Controversy About?

The issue traces back to 2023, when Bose reportedly assured the royal family of Shimla, particularly Divya Kumari of the Jubbal princely lineage, that he would help establish, formalise and secure recognition for a Himachal Pradesh Rugby Association. Inspired by his promise, local rugby enthusiasts and leaders say they spent two years building a functional association comprising hundreds of members across multiple districts.

However, frustration grew when no official recognition was granted despite their groundwork. Instead, Divya Kumari alleges that a parallel association is now being created from scratch, undermining the efforts of the existing members. According to an India Today report, she accuses Bose of betraying their trust and leveraging the royal family’s goodwill to further his own ambitions within the national rugby administration.

Rahul Bose Accused Of Procuring Fake Domicile Certificate

Central to the controversy is the claim that Rahul Bose fraudulently procured a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate. According to Divya Kumari, this certificate was crucial for him to claim two votes from the state during the Rugby Federation’s national selection process, a move that may have solidified his leadership position.

She further highlights inconsistencies in Bose’s documentation, pointing out that he was born in Kolkata and is known to hold an Aadhaar card, passport and domicile certificate from Maharashtra, where he has been active in the film industry. This raises a pressing question: how can one individual hold domicile certificates from more than one state?

Matter Reaches To Himachal Pradesh High Court

The situation intensified when Divya Kumari filed a formal complaint in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, seeking a thorough investigation into the validity of Bose’s domicile certificate and the administrative decisions surrounding the rugby associations. Members of the rugby community across several Himachal districts have echoed her concerns, expressing disappointment over the lack of recognition for their established association.

The allegations also include attempts at covering up the matter, with Divya Kumari insisting that both the community and the athletes deserve transparency regarding the legitimacy of the association and the federation’s leadership. As the dispute grows, the case has now reached the judiciary, with the next hearing scheduled for December 18. The outcome is expected to have major implications for sports governance in the state.