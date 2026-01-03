 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December across venues in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided yet engaging encounters as teams battled for crucial points in the football tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December across venues in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided yet engaging encounters as teams battled for crucial points in the football tournament.

In Match 1, MYJ-GMSC produced a commanding performance to thrash Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC by 6–0. Despite Mumbai Soccer Prodigies enjoying slightly more possession (52%), MYJ-GMSC were far superior in attack, registering six shots, all on target, and converting them efficiently into goals. The Prodigies failed to manage a single shot on goal. Both sides remained disciplined with one foul each and no cards shown. The contest also saw equal offside calls (4 each), while MYJ-GMSC earned three corners compared to the Prodigies’ two, underlining their attacking dominance throughout the match.

In Match 2, Mumbai Ultras FC edged past Millat FC with a narrow 1–0 victory in a closely contested affair. Millat FC struggled offensively, failing to register a single shot, while Mumbai Ultras managed two shots, with one on target, which proved decisive. Discipline played a key role, with Mumbai Ultras receiving two yellow cards, while Millat FC maintained a clean disciplinary record. The match saw limited attacking opportunities, with corners ending 2–1 in favour of Millat FC, but Mumbai Ultras held firm defensively to secure all three points.

The day’s results further intensified the competition in the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, highlighting both dominant team displays and tightly fought tactical battles.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parachutist Gets Caught In Goalpost Net Ahead Of Armed Forces Bowl Game, Walks Away Unharmed After...

Parachutist Gets Caught In Goalpost Net Ahead Of Armed Forces Bowl Game, Walks Away Unharmed After...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Witness Thrilling Action

'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur...

'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur...

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...