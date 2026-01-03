 'Upon The Instruction Of BCCI...': KKR Releases Official Statement Confirming Mustafizur Rahman's Release From Squad Before IPL 2026 Season
Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed the release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of IPL 2026, following instructions from the BCCI. In an official statement, KKR said the decision was taken after due process and consultations. The franchise added that the BCCI will permit them to sign a replacement player under IPL regulations, with further details to be announced.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: IPL/KKR/X

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced that they have released Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In an official statement, KKR said the decision was made “following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India.” The franchise also confirmed that the BCCI will allow them to name a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said that the board directed the three-time IPL champions to release Mustafizur “due to recent developments that are going on all across,” and that if KKR asks for a replacement player, the board will permit it.

Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. His signing sparked controversy amid political and social backlash over his participation, prompting the board’s intervention.

With the release now completed, KKR can look for a like-for-like overseas replacement as they finalize their preparations for the upcoming season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad, citing “recent developments that are going on all across,” according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Saikia added that if KKR wishes to bring in a replacement player, the BCCI will allow it.

The controversy began following the signing of Mustafizur at last month’s IPL mini-auction, where KKR acquired him for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. While the franchise viewed the selection as a sporting decision, the move sparked debate due to reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Concerns over Mustafizur’s participation in IPL 2026 intensified as critics questioned whether political and social tensions should impact sporting events. The BCCI’s directive now requires the franchise to release the player, while also allowing them to nominate a replacement to maintain squad balance.

This development has reignited discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, particularly regarding the participation of international players amid sensitive geopolitical situations.

