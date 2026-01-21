 Don Bosco Matunga ‘A’, Children’s Academy & St. Stanislaus Advance To Finals At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey
In the first semifinal of the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10), Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘A’ delivered a composed performance to defeat Don Bosco International 3–0. Sheldon Prabhu, Leon D’Souza and Siddhant Chauhan were all on target as Matunga ‘A’ controlled the proceedings to book their place in the final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Don Bosco Matunga ‘A’, Children’s Academy & St. Stanislaus Advance To Finals At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament reached a decisive stage on Monday at St. Stanislaus High School, as semifinal clashes in the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) and the Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12) produced strong performances and clear finalists.

In the first semifinal of the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10), Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘A’ delivered a composed performance to defeat Don Bosco International 3–0. Sheldon Prabhu, Leon D’Souza and Siddhant Chauhan were all on target as Matunga ‘A’ controlled the proceedings to book their place in the final.

The Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12) semifinal that followed witnessed a closely fought contest, where Children’s Academy edged past Don Bosco High School, Matunga 2–1. Denavsh Agarwal and Moksh Sharma scored for Children’s Academy, while Tejas Gupta netted the lone goal for Don Bosco in a competitive encounter.

The second semifinal of the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) saw hosts St. Stanislaus High School put up a dominant display, defeating Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘B’ 3–0. Ayush Sharma, Pradnyesh Shinde and Advait Kavanpure found the net to seal a comfortable victory.

The day concluded with the second semifinal of the Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12), where St. Stanislaus High School registered a convincing 3–0 win over St. Stanislaus International School. Liam starred with a brace, while Ashnil added the third goal to confirm St. Stanislaus H.S’s place in the final.

Brief Scores — January 20

*Oliver Andrade League – Boys U-10 (Semi Finals)*

Don Bosco H.S (Matunga ‘A’) 3 (S. Prabhu, L. D’Souza, S. Chauhan) bt Don Bosco International 0

St. Stanislaus H.S 3 (A. Sharma, P. Shinde, A. Kavanpure) bt Don Bosco H.S (Matunga ‘B’) 0

*Olympian Walter D’Souza League – Boys U-12 (Semi Finals)*

Children’s Academy 2 (D. Agarwal, M. Sharma) bt Don Bosco H.S (Matunga) 1 (T. Gupta)

St. Stanislaus H.S 3 (Liam 2, Ashnil) bt St. Stanislaus International School

