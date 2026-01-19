'What Was That?': Virat Kohli Makes Face After Drinking Mystery Liquid On Field During IND Vs NZ Final ODI, Netizens Speculate | Watch VIDEO

Virat Kohli Makes Face After Drinking Mystery Liquid On Field During IND Vs NZ Final ODI | X

Indore, January 19: A video has went viral on social media from the India vs New Zealand final ODI which was held at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The viral video shows Team India's star batter Virat Kohli having a mysterious liquid in the middle of the pitch. Virat Kohli was the star performer from the losing side as he scored his 54th ODI century in the series decider against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli is seen in the viral video drinking a shot-like liquid while he was batting. The internet users became curious to know about the liquid which he was drinking during the game. The video further shows that Virat is making a face after drinking the liquid and then eats a banana and takes another drink to down the brownish liquid he had before instantly with a strong expression as he did not like the taste.

'Rum Or Pickle Juice Shot?'

The internet users came up with hilarious answers about the drink. A few users said that it was "Rum" and a few said that Virat Kohli was having "booze on the field." Several users also claimed that it was an energy drink. A user also said that it was pickle juice shot which is consumed for instant energy, fitness and recovery, it also helps in avoiding cramps.

Most of the internet users pointed out the same thing that elite athletes consume such special supplements during games, especially in hot conditions.

Common Practice In Modern Sport

Nutritionists suggest that top-level cricketers and other athletes rely on hydration strategies, carb sources (like bananas) and rapid electrolyte replenishments during long innings. Weird-tasting energy boosters are commonly consumed in cricket, football and tennis.

It is unclear exactly what Virat Kohli was having in the middle of his long and tiring innings of 124 runs off 108 balls. However, India lost the final game and New Zealand managed win their first-ever ODI series in India.