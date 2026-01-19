Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Daryl Mitchell after the IND vs NZ ODI in Indore |

Virat Kohli has once again won hearts of millions with a great gesture after the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore. The 37-year-old scored a masterful century to keep India in the hunt for a series win, only to fall short at the end. Despite the disappointment, the former India captain found the heart to congratulate Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell also scored a century, earning himself both player of the match and series awards. After the game, Kohli met up with the Kiwi star and gifted him a signed jersey with a special message. The video of that exchange has since gone viral with Mitchell now boasting of a collector's item.

Earlier, after the Daryl Mitchell was dismissed, Kohli applauded the batsman off the ground. However, as he made his way back, the 37-year-old playfully pushed him off the ropes. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Mitchell and Kohli are both rivals, chasing down the World No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings. Virat currently holds that spot, with Mitchell a close second

Mitchell top scored for New Zealand, with a stunning 137. The Kiwis were reduced to 58/3 before Mitchell along with Glenn Phillips ensured the visitors put on a competitive 337.

That target to be well out of reach for India despite Kohli's heroics. On a day when India's top order struggled, Kohli showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest players in the format. India were reduced to 71/4 in their chase of 339, before Kohli rebuilt the innings with a fine partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana.

