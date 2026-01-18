 IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Poor Form Continues, India Opener Ends New Zealand Series Without 50
Rohit Sharma has not had the perfect start to the New year. In 2026's first assignment, the former India captain has endured a forgettable IND vs NZ series. In 3 ODIs, Rohit has aggregated just 61 runs with no score of 50 or more. The 38-year-old is pushing hard for a place in the 2027 World Cup, and with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, failures could cost him a place in the side.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Rohit Sharma could soon face the heat following his middling performances in the IND vs NZ ODI series. On Sunday, India needed Rohit to give a perfect start in a tall chase of 338. Despite surviving a chance early, the former India captain could only score 11 in Indore.

Rohit was visibly dissapointed as he lost his wicket. The 38-year-old looked in disbelief, walking back look up at the skies mulling what could have been a good opportunity to silence his critics. The 38-year-old is pushing hard for a place in the 2027 World Cup, and with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, failures could cost him a place in the side.

Rohit was replaced as ODI captain late last year but he was in sublime form in the series against Australia and South Africa. In fact, Sharma climbed to the top of the World ODI batting rankings only to be displaced by Daryl Mitchell and Virat Kohli last week.

And while runs flew off his bat in the previous games, the IND vs NZ ODI series was a different proposition for the experienced opener. Rohit got starts on in all 3 games but was dismissed soon without making any notable contribution. His scores this series read : 24, 26 and 11 - making it just 61 runs in 3 games.

