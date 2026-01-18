ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Face Scotland In Their 2nd Group C Match In Harare On January 19; Check Full Details

Pakistan Cricket Board | File Photo

Harare, January 18: Pakistan U19 will play Scotland U19 in their second Group C match of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday. The match will start at 9:30am local time, with the toss scheduled for 9:00am. The match comes at an important stage for Pakistan, who are looking to bounce back after losing to England in their opening match of the tournament.

Where To Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Jiohotstar in India. Fans can also watch the live telecast of the match will also be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Pakistan Looking To Recover From Opening Loss

Pakistan did not have the best start to their campaign, losing to England by 37 runs at the same venue on Friday. Captain Farhan Yousaf stood out with a knock of 65, while Ahmed Hussain picked up three wickets.

Pakistan enter the World Cup after a strong build-up, including winning the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in Dubai and a tri-series in Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Head-to-Head Record Favours Pakistan

Pakistan and Scotland U19 have met three times at previous ICC U19 World Cups, with Pakistan winning all three matches. Their last meeting was in the 2020 edition in South Africa, where Pakistan claimed a seven-wicket win.

Training and Preparation

The Pakistan squad trained at Old Hararians earlier today, focusing on fielding drills and net sessions. The coaching staff is led by head coach Shahid Anwar.

Bowling coach Rao Iftikhar Anjum said that the team is ready to respond after the England loss.

"The previous match result was disappointing as we had trained for the World Cup for six months and performed well in the Asia Cup and tri-series," he said.

Pakistan U19 Squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib.

Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup Fixtures

16 January: England beat Pakistan by 37 runs, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

19 January: Pakistan vs Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

22 January: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Super 6 stage: 24 January to 1 February

Semi-finals:

3 February: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

4 February: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Final: 6 February, Harare Sports Club, Harare