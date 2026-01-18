 'Chup Be... Bsdk': Angry Arshdeep Singh Responds To Fan Making Inappropriate Comments During India Vs New Zealand Final Match; Video Goes Viral
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
Indore, January 18: Another video has gone viral on social media of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh from the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match at Holkar Stadium in Indore. India lost the 3-match series decider by 41 runs even after Virat Kohli's sensational ton. The viral video shows Arshdeep Singh abusing a fan while fielding on the boundary-line during the match.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that the Indian pacer is furious over a fan who was making inappropriate comments from the stands while Arshdeep was fielding on the boundary-line. It is not audible in the video and it cannot be heard what he said, however, it shows that he is abusing the fan.

It can be seen in the video that Arshdeep is having a drink and is involved in a serious discussion with the support staff. However, he then notices the fan and replies to his comments allegedly by saying, "Chup Be... BSDK." The video is being widely shared on social media.

One of the users shared the video and said, "A fan crossed the line During the India vs New Zealand match, as Arshdeep Singh was patrolling the boundary, someone from the stands kept shouting something inappropriate. Arshdeep didn’t stay silent though. He fired back with a sharp response. Watch it yourself."

As per the social media user, Arshdeep was patient initially, however, he got furious as the fan kept shouting and then gave a sharp reply to the fan which was captured on camera.

