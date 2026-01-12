VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI

India stars received a grand welcome on their arrival at Rajkot on Monday. The Indian team headed to the Gujarat city ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday. The Men in Blue clinched a nervy 4-wicket win in Baroda on Sunday before travelling across state lines.

On their arrival at the luxurious Sayaji Hotel, the Indian team were greeted with great pomp and show. Arshdeep Singh entered the team hotel dancing with the dancers. The Indian stars were garlanded and handed flower bouquets with music and dance to welcome the stars.

India will play the 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. The Men in Blue come into the clash with a 1-0 lead after in Baroda. India last played an ODI in Rajkot in September 2023 before the World Cup.