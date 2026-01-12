 VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI

Team India arrived in Rajkot ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in the Gujarat city on Wednesday. The players are stationed at the luxurious Sayaji Hotel and received a grand welcome on Monday. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others were garlanded on arrival, while Arshdeep Singh danced alongside the welcome party while making his way to the hotel in a viral video.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
article-image

India stars received a grand welcome on their arrival at Rajkot on Monday. The Indian team headed to the Gujarat city ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday. The Men in Blue clinched a nervy 4-wicket win in Baroda on Sunday before travelling across state lines.

On their arrival at the luxurious Sayaji Hotel, the Indian team were greeted with great pomp and show. Arshdeep Singh entered the team hotel dancing with the dancers. The Indian stars were garlanded and handed flower bouquets with music and dance to welcome the stars.

India will play the 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. The Men in Blue come into the clash with a 1-0 lead after in Baroda. India last played an ODI in Rajkot in September 2023 before the World Cup.

Read Also
Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli's Humble Gesture Towards Ground Staff Goes Viral After IND vs NZ...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of Elections
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of Elections
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB...

'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB...

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd...

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Dances As India Stars Receive Grand Welcome In Rajkot Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Ultras FC Thrash Kenkre FC 9–0 In Mumbai Premier League Clash

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Ultras FC Thrash Kenkre FC 9–0 In Mumbai Premier League Clash

'Mera Mustafizur Se Kya Kaam Hai?': Mohammed Nabi Blasts Reporter For 'Political' Question After BPL...

'Mera Mustafizur Se Kya Kaam Hai?': Mohammed Nabi Blasts Reporter For 'Political' Question After BPL...

Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old...

Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old...