WPL 2026: Ball Girl Wows Fans With Perfect Hat-Trick Of Bottle Flips During UPW vs RCB Match In Navi Mumbai; Video

A fun and unexpected moment stole the spotlight during the WPL 2026 clash between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as a young ball girl wowed fans by landing a hat‑trick of bottle flips along the boundary line.

The incident occurred in between play when the attentive ball girl quietly showed off her impressive bottle‑flipping skills. With perfect timing and precision, she landed three consecutive flips, sending the crowd cheering to watch her display.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the young girl’s confidence and flair. The playful scene added a light‑hearted touch to an intense match, drawing reactions from both teams and spectators alike.

Cricket fans and commentators shared clips and memes online, celebrating the spontaneity and charm of the ball girl’s performance. Many noted that such moments highlight how cricket matches can be full of surprises, not just on the pitch, but around it too.

The viral feat became one of the most talked‑about highlights of the day’s action, reminding fans that sometimes the most memorable moments come from unexpected places.

'She Will Do Everything Except Score Runs': Netizens Slam Jemimah Rodrigues For Poor Performances After Delhi Capitals' 2 Consecutive Losses In WPL

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has come under fire from netizens following her lackluster performances in the opening two matches of the season. The criticism intensified after Delhi suffered a 50-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, with Rodrigues managing just 1 run off 3 balls.

In the second match against Gujarat Giants, Delhi lost by a narrow 4-run margin, with Rodrigues contributing 15 runs from 9 balls. Fans quickly pointed to her poor batting form, overenthusiastic celebrations, and post-match interviews as reasons for their frustration.

Social media users were particularly vocal. One fan wrote, “This cringe queen will do everything except scoring runs. Imagine missing two free-hit deliveries, single-handedly costed us two matches.” Another added, “Stop crying, you ruined the greatest ever chase in the history of women's cricket by Laura and Lee and now crying in the post-match interview.”

Despite the criticism, some experts argue that early-season jitters are normal, and that Rodrigues has the talent and experience to turn things around for Delhi Capitals as the tournament progresses. The focus now will be on whether she can regain form in upcoming matches and lead her team back to winning ways.