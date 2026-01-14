Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit

Michael Carrick, a former United midfielder, will take over as interim head coach until the end of the season. | Image Credits: Michael Carrick / Instagram

Manchester United are set to appoint Michael Carrick as the interim manager until the end of the season. Carrick takes the helm after the Red Devils sacked full time manager Ruben Amorim last week. Darren Fletcher took charge for two games, with Carrick now primed to take over for the remainder of the season.

It is not his first assignment at Manchester United. He joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager.

Carrick will be supported by Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans and Craig Mawson. Darren Fletcher, who was interim for the last two games, returns to be the lead coach of the Man United U18s.

Michael Carrick's last managerial job was head coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022. The championship competed regularly for playoffs spot, but did not earn promotion to the Premier League. Carrick however earned praise for his distinct brand of attacking football.

As a player, Carrick has won it all. He won 5 Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League title. He retired as Manchester United captain, having taken over from Wayne Rooney.

Carrick's first game in charge will be the Manchester Derby. In his three previous games as caretaker manager, the former England international impressed with wins over Villarreal and Arsenal and a draw against Chelsea.

Carrick faces a herculean task of salvaging what is historically a new low for Manchester United. The Red Devils were knocked out in the first round in both games while are out of the title race with no European Football as well.

United are 7th with 32 points in 21 games, three points off Liverpool.