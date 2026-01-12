 Chaos At Old Trafford! Manchester United Fans Clash In Ugly Mid-Match Brawl As FA Cup Exit Sparks Fury; Video
Manchester United’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford was marred by crowd trouble as tensions boiled over among home supporters. Midway through the match, an argument between United fans escalated into a physical altercation, prompting stewards to intervene. The incident reflected growing frustration over the team’s struggles as attention briefly shifted from the pitch to the stands.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: NoContextEPL/X

Tensions spilled out of the stands at Old Trafford as Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Brighton was overshadowed by an ugly incident involving fans fighting among themselves during the match. As United went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat, emotions ran high in the stadium, with frustration over the team’s performance appearing to boil over into physical confrontations in the crowd.

The altercation reportedly took place midway through the match, with videos and eyewitness accounts suggesting that a group of Manchester United supporters became involved in a heated argument that quickly escalated. Stewards were seen moving in to separate those involved, while nearby fans looked on in shock as the focus briefly shifted away from the action on the pitch to the unrest in the stands.

On the field, Manchester United struggled to impose themselves against a well-organised Brighton side. Despite moments of promise, United were punished for defensive lapses and a lack of cutting edge, allowing Brighton to edge the contest 2-1 and knock the home side out of the FA Cup. The disappointment of another setback in a high-profile competition only added to the sense of anger and disillusionment among sections of the fanbase.

The incident has once again raised questions about crowd management and supporter behaviour at major matches. For Manchester United, the night ended on a sour note both on and off the pitch, as a painful FA Cup exit was compounded by scenes that few associated with the club would want to see repeated at Old Trafford.

