VIDEO: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Pushes Injured Conor Bradley Off The Pitch In Shocking Premier League Moment

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has come under immense scurtiny after he tried to push Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the pitch in their Premier League clash. Bradley was down injured near the touchline when the Brazilian pushed him, which could have aggravated a more serious injury. The Brazilian received a lot of flak for his actions and later apologised for it on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has come under intense scrutiny in what was a controversial moment in the clash against Liverpool on Thursday night (Friday IST). Martinelli pushed Conor Bradley off the pitch while the the right back was down on the ground, injured, The Liverpool launched into their teammates' defence, with Martinelli later claiming he was unaware of the injury.

The incident occurred in stoppage time with the match heading towards a goalless draw. Bradley had just cleared a ball forward, but hit the floor in agony having twisted the lower part of his left leg. With play stopped, Martinelli first aimed the ball in the Liverpool star's direction. He later pointed towards the ref, asking Bradley to roll over the touch line and let play continue. When Bradley didn't, Martinelli shoved the Northern Irishman to try and get him off the field,

Naturally, the Liverpool players steamed in at Martinelli, with Declan Rice breaking up the fight. Martinelli's reaction drew sharp comments from pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville. The Arsenal winger later apologised and revealed he had spoken with Bradley about the incident.

"Conor and I have messaged and I have already apologised to him. I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment. I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all the best again for a quick recovery," Martinelli wrote on Instagram.

article-image

For Bradley, the injury seems to be worse than feared. The Northern Irish defender as stretchered off the field in the closing moments during the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash. Later, he left the stadium on crutches and in a knee brace. Head coach Arne Slot said he feared the worse with Bradley's injury as they wait on an update.

