Bizarre! Man United Captain Bruno Fernandes' X Account Hacked; Bizarre Posts Target INEOS, KSI & England Cricket

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ official X account was compromised late Sunday, causing a series of bizarre and unrelated posts to flood his timeline to over 4.5 million followers. The unusual activity began around 11 pm GMT, with hackers initially posting about cryptocurrency projects before the content quickly turned chaotic and provocative.

Among the now-deleted posts were comments mocking Manchester United’s current struggles, including “Man Utd are in the dumps at the moment”, a call to “Let’s get rid of INEOS” (the club’s majority stakeholder), and other messages tagging unrelated personalities such as YouTuber KSI, the England cricket team, and adult content creator Bonnie Blue.

The string of posts stood in stark contrast to Fernandes’s usual social media presence, as he is not a frequent user of the platform. The Manchester United club swiftly confirmed the breach, urging supporters not to engage with any of the unauthorized posts or direct messages emanating from the account.

This incident follows a disappointing night for both player and club, coming just hours after United’s FA Cup exit to Brighton, and reflects wider tensions around on-field performance and organizational challenges at Old Trafford.

No details have yet emerged about who was behind the hack, and the account’s legitimate owner and Manchester United are working to secure and restore proper control.