SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal |

Mumbai: Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Borivali, scored 317/5 in the allotted 80 overs during the first innings of the 124th Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Cricket tournament at MCA's BKC ground on Tuesday. SVIS batters under the watchful eyes of veteran coach Dinesh Lad sizzled after making a slow start in their first half of the innings in the crucial semifinal match against Rizvi Springfield, Bandra.

“The 317 score in 80 overs is good at this level on this wicket. We had a slow start during the morning session, but ensured we didn't lose any wickets,” said Lad. “Had there been no limit in the overs (80), then I would have instructed my batters to play slowly and not give away their wicket. Our emphasis remains to produce technically sound youngsters who can excel in the long format,” Lad added.

The experienced coach has been with the SVIS for around three decades and has coached well-known stars like Rohit Sharma and USA cricketer Harmeet Singh. He has also produced a technically sound batter in his son Siddhesh Lad, who has been a consistent performer for Mumbai for over a decade.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Prajwal Taware contributed 41, and Kartik Chhajer made 77 runs at the top for the Borivali school. Shauryakant Upadhyaya emerged as the top scorer with 81 runs, while Sanchit Gawade also contributed 73. Despite three big individual scores, none of the SVIS batters went on to make a hundred. Left-arm spinner Abdullah Khatri picked up two wickets for Rizvi.

Rizvi Springfield were left to face seven overs in the fading light on Tuesday, and they survived some anxious moments before ending the day at 28-1 in 7 overs.

Earlier, the toss was conducted by the Chief Guest, former cricketer Pradeep Sundaram. Special Guest former cricketer Zulfiqar Parkar, was also present. Caps and T-shirts were given to the budding cricketers.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the first semifinal, VN Sule Guruji English Medium School managed 231-7 in their allotted 80 overs, in response to Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School's first innings total of 340 all out in 75.1 overs at Parsee Gymkhana.

Swarn Katkar scored an unbeaten 103 in 212 balls. Devang Koli (43) and Vivek Yadav (30) also made contributions. Lavish Singh was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing a four-wicket haul (4-63). Batting during their second innings, Dnyandeep were 89-0 in 21 overs at stumps on day 2.

Brief Scores

Semi Final 1.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary & Secondary School: 340 all out in 75.1 overs (Anup Yadav 127, Neil Naik 95, Shivam Singh 41; Sharvil Nalawade 5/94, Aaradhya Kadam 3/59, Jay Mhatre 2/62) & 89-0 in 21 overs (Neil Naik 39*, Lavish Singh 50*) vs VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 231-7 in 80 overs (Swarn Katkar 103*, Devang Koli 43, Vivek Yadav 30; Lavish Singh 4/63)

Semi Final 2.

Swami Vivekanand International School: 317-5 in 80 overs (Shauryakant Upadhyaya 81, Kartik Chhajar 77, Sanchit Gawade 73, Prajwal Taware 41; Abdullah Khatri 2/125) vs Rizvi Springfield SSC: 28-1 in 6 overs