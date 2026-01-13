Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walk Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI In Vadodara; Video Goes Viral

Image: Mostlykohli/X

In a lighthearted moment that had fans and teammates smiling, Virat Kohli was spotted imitating Shreyas Iyer’s walk ahead of India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. The playful mimicry occurred as players lined up for the national anthem, showcasing Kohli’s humorous side before the high-stakes clash.

The moment, captured on camera, quickly made rounds on social media, with cricket enthusiasts praising Kohli’s ability to balance competitiveness with fun. Fellow teammate were seen laughing at the imitation, adding to the cheerful atmosphere in the Indian dressing room.

On the field, India carried the momentum from the lighthearted pre-match scene into a strong performance, ultimately winning the match by 4 wickets. Kohli’s leadership and batting helped the team secure a solid start in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

Fans appreciated seeing this side of Kohli, highlighting that even in professional sports, moments of camaraderie and humor can shine through. The playful antics added a refreshing human touch to the intense competition ahead of the series.

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian cricket fans had plenty to talk about on social media during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, and one moment early in the innings quickly grabbed the spotlight. Kuldeep Yadav, usually regarded as a safe fielder, put down a straightforward chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls, sparking an immediate and animated reaction from netizens across platforms.

The incident occurred in the early overs of New Zealand’s innings after India elected to bowl first. Henry Nicholls, still settling at the crease, offered a chance that went straight to Kuldeep Yadav. To the surprise of many, the ball slipped through, allowing the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The missed opportunity was instantly replayed on television, and within moments, clips of the drop began circulating widely on social media.

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of humour, disappointment and sarcasm. One comment that stood out and rapidly gained traction read, “Virat Kohli khush nahi hoga,” suggesting that the former India captain would not be pleased with such lapses in the field. The remark struck a chord with fans, given Kohli’s well-known emphasis on high fielding standards and intensity, and soon became a popular refrain under posts discussing the dropped catch.

Several users pointed out that early chances are often match-defining in ODI cricket, especially against a side like New Zealand that is known for capitalising on errors. Memes, reaction gifs and playful jabs flooded timelines as the moment became one of the talking points of the match.