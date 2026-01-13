RCB Set To Play IPL 2026 Home Matches At THESE 2 Venues Amid M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Uncertainty: Reports

Image: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League, are poised to shift their home matches away from the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL 2026 season, finalising two alternative venues as potential hosts. The decision comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the Bengaluru stadium’s ability to host major cricket events following a tragic crowd crush outside the ground in June 2025.

The historic Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB’s home since the inception of the IPL in 2008, has been under scrutiny since the incident last year that claimed several lives and injured dozens. The disaster prompted authorities to reassess safety and crowd‑management measures at the venue, leaving its status for IPL 2026 in doubt.

While official confirmations are still pending, The Times of India reports suggest that RCB are finalising two new home venues for the upcoming season, which are Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Raipur’s Shaheen Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. Both cities have suitable cricket infrastructure and could provide temporary bases for the franchise while Chinnaswamy’s future hosting role remains unresolved.

The move marks a significant shift for RCB, whose home ground advantage at Chinnaswamy played a defining role in their loyal fan support over the years. Fans now await formal confirmation from the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the finalised venues and match schedule.

As planning progresses ahead of the IPL 2026 season, which is set to begin in late March, RCB hope their new temporary homes will offer strong support as they defend their title away from their traditional fortress.

'You've Always Stood By Us...': RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Offers Emotional Tribute After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede Incident

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, has shared an emotional message of solidarity and support in the wake of the tragic stampede incident that took place in Bengaluru on June 4. The incident, which shook the city and its passionate cricket community, left many deeply affected, including the players who represent it on the field.

RCB released Patidar's statement, which expressed his heartfelt thoughts, directing his message especially to RCB fans who have been the team’s backbone over the years.

"Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you,” he wrote. “From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too.”

Patidar acknowledged the emotional weight of the tragedy, adding, “You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again.”

His words resonated deeply with fans, who praised him for his compassion and for recognizing the emotional bond between the team and its supporters. The message highlighted the shared sense of community between the players and their fans, especially in difficult times.