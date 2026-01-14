WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 14, 2026
25-year-old English bowler Lauren Bell has become new RCB sensation.
The fast bowler impressed fans on her debut match in WPL for RCB with 19 dot balls in the total 24 deliveries she bowled.
Loyal RCB fans have already remarked her as new queen of the squad after her topnotch performance in the first match of the season against Mumbai Indians.
She made her international debut for the England women's cricket team in June 2022.
Bell is nicknamed The Shard because of her height, a massive 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m).
Bell has over 115 wickets across all formats in international cricket in 80 matches.
On her debut for RCB, Bell made history by bowling 19 dot balls, 2nd most by any bowler in WPL and most by a RCB pacer in the history of WPL in one match.