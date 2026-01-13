 Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sofie Shine on January 12, 2026, sharing a romantic ring picture on Instagram. Jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel claims the couple may have been secretly engaged since February 2025, citing Sofie’s consistent appearance with a 2.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring. Meanwhile, the couple are rumoured to marry in February 2026.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan and Sofie Shine are engaged |

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has officially entered a new chapter in his personal life. On January 12, 2026, the cricketer announced his engagement to long-time partner Sofie Shine, sharing a romantic glimpse of the moment on social media. The image showed the couple's hands entwined, with Sofie proudly flashing her sparkling oval-cut diamond ring against a rose-themed backdrop.

"From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. ❤️💍," Dhawan wrote, instantly setting the internet abuzz.

Check it out below:

Did Shikhar Dhawan secretly propose in February 2025?

While the duo just confirmed their engagement, celebrity jewellery expert and influencer Priyanshu Goel, known for decoding engagement rings and proposal timelines, has something else to say. In a recent video, Goel claimed that Dhawan and Sofie may have been quietly engaged since February 14, 2025.

Inside Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding: Kriti Sanon's Sister Looks Dreamy In Coral Ombré...
"Shikhar Dhawan and Sofie Shine have been secretly engaged since 14th February 2025," Goel said, pointing out that Sofie has been wearing the same 2.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring throughout the year.

Watch the video below:

According to him, Sofie appeared with the identical watch, bracelet stack, and even matching nail art during her India visit around Valentine's Day 2025. He also noted that during a family trip to the Taj Mahal, Sofie was seen wearing the same ring now confirmed as her engagement diamond.

However, it's important to note that neither Dhawan nor Sofie has officially confirmed these details, and the February 2025 proposal date remains speculative.

Kriti Sanon Walks Sister Nupur Under 'Phoolon Ka Chadar' At Hindu Wedding With Stebin Ben, Steals...
Wedding bells soon? Here's what we know

Adding to the excitement, an HT City report suggests that the couple could tie the knot in the third week of February 2026, with celebrations likely to take place in the Delhi-NCR region. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, attended by prominent names from cricket and Bollywood. That said, no formal confirmation has been issued yet.

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date
Inside Shikhar Dhawan & Sofie Shine’s love story

Dhawan first hinted at romance during the Times Now Summit in March 2025, saying, “I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend.”

Weeks later, on May 1, 2025, Sofie made their relationship Instagram-official with a simple post captioned, “My ❤️.” Dhawan later revealed they met at a restaurant in Dubai, recalling how Sofie stood out instantly.

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About...
Since then, Sofie has been a constant presence, cheering for Dhawan at events including the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

If wedding reports are true, this will mark Dhawan’s second marriage. The cricketer was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he shares a son, Zoravar.

