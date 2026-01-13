 Inside Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding: Kriti Sanon's Sister Looks Dreamy In Coral Ombré Lehenga By Manish Malhotra
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Dressed in custom Manish Malhotra couture, Nupur stunned in a coral-red ombre bridal lehenga, while Stebin complemented her in an ivory sherwani. The couple shared dreamy wedding photos on Instagram.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding |

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon are officially husband and wife, and their wedding celebrations have beautifully captured the internet's attention. After a serene Christian ceremony on January 10, the couple sealed their union with traditional Hindu rituals on January 11, 2026.

Set against the romantic backdrop of Udaipur, the wedding was a deeply personal affair, attended by close friends and family. On January 12, the newlyweds shared their first pictures from the Hindu ceremony, captioning them, "तू मेरे कल दा सुकून, ते अज्ज दा शुक्र 11.01.2026 ♾️🧿", giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Nupur Sanon’s bridal look

For their Hindu wedding, both Nupur and Stebin turned to ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, whose creations added regal charm to the celebrations.

Nupur as a bride looked ethereal in a custom ombre bridal lehenga rendered in delicate coral and red tones. The two-tone ensemble featured an ombré effect, intricately embroidered in rich badla and zardozi work, while a bold red and gold border framed the outfit beautifully.

article-image

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Nupur’s look was accentuated with double dupattas, boasting a coral mukaish-detailed drape styled over the shoulder and a peach-toned veil worn over her head. Both duppattas were embroidered with intricate floral and bird motifs, adding regality and craftsmanship to the bridal look.

article-image

She completed her bridal look with statement diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra, including a bold necklace, matching earrings, a mang tikka and floral haath phool. Her makeup stayed soft and radiant, with a dewy base, subtle brown shimmer on the eyes, winged liner, flushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun.

Stebin Ben’s groom style

Stebin perfectly complemented Nupur in an ivory Manish Malhotra sherwani, richly detailed with gold brocade, zardozi and dori work. He layered the look with a sheer organza stole featuring coordinated motifs.

article-image

Adding a regal finish, Stebin wore a Jamuna Ganga tissue safa, accessorised with twin ruby brooches from Manish Malhotra Jewellery, one pinned to his turban and the other to his sherwani, creating a royal statement. The singer rounded off her groom look with traditional juttis and his signature black glasses.

