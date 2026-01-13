 Kriti Sanon Walks Sister Nupur Under 'Phoolon Ka Chadar' At Hindu Wedding With Stebin Ben, Steals Hearts In Ivory-Gold Lehenga – See Photos
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon played the perfect sister as she walked Nupur Sanon under a ‘phoolon ka chadar’ at her Hindu wedding with Stebin Ben in Udaipur. New pictures show Kriti holding Nupur’s maang teeka and sharing emotional moments during the ceremony. Kriti stunned in an ivory-gold lehenga adorned with intricate zardozi work.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
article-image

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now officially married, and their wedding has quickly become the talk of the season. Following a dreamy Christian ceremony on January 10, the couple completed their celebrations with a traditional Hindu wedding on Sunday, January 11, sharing the joyous occasion with heartfelt photos on Instagram.

On January 12, Nupur and Stebin posted beautiful snapshots from their Hindu rituals, captioned, "तू मेरे कल दा सुकून, ते अज्ज दा शुक्र 11.01.2026 ♾️🧿." (Tu mere kal da sukoon, te ajj da shukr). Adding to the emotional atmosphere, Kriti Sanon created one of the most touching moments of the ceremony.

Check out their Hindu wedding pictures below:

First wedding pictures reveal Kriti’s special role

In the wedding photos, Kriti is seen stepping into several emotional and significant moments. One touching frame shows her carefully holding Nupur's maang teeka as Stebin applies sindoor.

Another frame captures Kriti walking alongside the bride, holding the ‘phoolon ka chadar’ as Nupur makes her way to the mandap. The carousel ends on a warm family portrait, with everyone blessing the newlyweds.

article-image

Kriti Sanon’s ivory-gold lehenga decoded

Kriti looked every bit regal in a stunning ivory lehenga that balanced tradition with understated glamour. Her skirt featured intricate gold zardozi work, detailed embroidery and striking red-and-gold borders along the hem, adding a pop of contrast to the soft base. She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse and an ivory dupatta finished with a classic gold patti border, draped elegantly for the ceremony.

article-image

The actress elevated the look with emerald jewellery, featuring a bold choker, matching studs and a statement maang tikka that tied the ensemble together beautifully.

For makeup, Kriti opted for a fresh, dewy finish with softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlights, subtle shimmer on the eyes and glossy nude lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted half-updo, keeping the look graceful yet effortless.

