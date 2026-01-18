Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick; Shares Before And After Pics

Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick | Instagram

Mumbai, January 18: Sugar Cosmetics co-owner Vineeta Singh, who is also a prominent judge in the Shark Tank India Season 5, on Sunday participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. She completed the full 42.4 km in just under four hours. She surprised the internet users by sharing a before and after pics on her Instagram in which she claimed that her lipstick survived the entire race even when she drank lot of Fast And Up with energy gels to keep herself dehydrated during the long run.

She shared the pics on her official social media account and said, "Who said you can’t run 42.4 km at 10.6 km/hr wearing RED lipstick? The legs survived Coastal Road & the lipstick survived 16 bottles of @fastandup_india & 10 energy gels!"

The pics showed her wearing the red lipstick before the race started and in another pic she can be seen flaunting her medal with the claim that the lipstick remained intact during the entire run.

She also said that this is her 15th full marathon and also asked her fans if they participated in the run for a cause in Mumbai. She said, "15th @tatamummarathon full marathon done & dusted. Did you also run down the city? Tell me what distance in the comments below!"

She also shared a screenshot of the total distance covered and the route of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. The image showed that Singh covered 42.45 km at an average speed of 10.6 kmph to complete the course in 3h 59m. This year's route included the new Coastal Road stretch, where many runners described strong winds and open sections as challenging for the race.