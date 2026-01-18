 Miss American Pie Wins Mulraj Goculdas Trophy
Favourite Miss American Pie justified strong betting support by clinching the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy on the eighth day of the Mumbai racing season at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Ridden by David Allan, she produced a sharp late surge in the final 80 metres to edge past Market King, with Son Of A Gun finishing third in a thrilling contest.

Joe Williams January 18, 2026
Mumbai: Tote favourite Miss American Pie lived up to expectations as she clinched the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature event on the eighth day of the Mumbai racing season, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

With the city still basking in the afterglow of the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, attention swiftly shifted to the turf, where the racecourse turned into a happy hunting ground for favourites. It proved to be a rewarding day for punters, as all three favourites obliged in their respective races on a seven-race card, making it a memorable outing for racegoers.

Ridden with confidence by seasoned jockey David Allan, Miss American Pie produced a telling late surge in the final 80-odd metres to snatch victory in a thrilling finish. The favourite showed remarkable acceleration at the business end to edge past Market King, who had looked the likely winner for most of the stretch run. Son Of A Gun stayed on resolutely to finish third, completing the podium in a closely fought contest.

The win further underlined Miss American Pie’s consistency and class, reinforcing her status as one of the standout performers of the current Mumbai meeting and justifying the strong faith placed in her by the betting public.

