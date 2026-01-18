 IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hilariously Pushes ICC Ranking Rival Daryl Mitchell Off The Ground In Viral Video
Daryl Mitchell was once again the thorn in India's flesh as the Kiwi batter was in full flow in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore. Mitchell slammed his second century of the 3-match series, slamming a stunning 137 to close the gap on Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. In a funny moment, Kohli was seen playfully pushing Mitchell off the ground in a video which has gone viral.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
India star Virat Kohli went viral once again on social media for his on field antics during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore. Daryl Mitchell made India pay once again continuing his stellar run against the Men in Blue on Sunday. The Kiwi, who trails Virat in the ICC ODI rankings stroked a fine 137 to power New Zealand to 337 in the series decider.

After the New Zealand star was dismissed, Kohli applauded the batsman off the ground. However, as he made his way back, the 37-year-old playfully pushed him off the ropes. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

More to follow..

