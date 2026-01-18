IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hilariously Pushes ICC Ranking Rival Daryl Mitchell Off The Ground In Viral Video

India star Virat Kohli went viral once again on social media for his on field antics during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore. Daryl Mitchell made India pay once again continuing his stellar run against the Men in Blue on Sunday. The Kiwi, who trails Virat in the ICC ODI rankings stroked a fine 137 to power New Zealand to 337 in the series decider.
After the New Zealand star was dismissed, Kohli applauded the batsman off the ground. However, as he made his way back, the 37-year-old playfully pushed him off the ropes. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
More to follow..
