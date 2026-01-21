MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish Lifts Utpal Sanghvi Cup

Bombay Scottish, Mahim edged The Cathedral and John Connon, Fort via tie-breaker to win the Utpal Sanghvi Cup at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament held at Goans ground on Wednesday. |

Bombay Scottish, Mahim edged The Cathedral and John Connon, Fort via tie-breaker to win the Utpal Sanghvi Cup at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament held at Goans ground on Wednesday. Both the teams finished goalless in the regulation time. Scottish team prevailed in the tie-breaker 5-4 by converting all five chances.

Don Bosco, Matunga bagged third place after beating Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu in the tie-breaker. Both the teams couldn't score in the regulation time and Matunga boys eventually won 6-5 in the tie-breaker.

Meanwhile, at the MSSA ground, the MSSA Cup Girls U-12 knockout matches saw Don Bosco International, Matunga begin their campaign with a 2–0 win over Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon, courtesy a brace from Kyra Hulyalkar. The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort also advanced with a 2–0 win over SVKM, Vile Parle. Bombay Scottish School, Mahim prevailed 4–3 in a tie-breaker against Canossa High School, Andheri after full time ended goalless.

B.D. Somani School, Colaba edged Green Acres Academy, Mulund 1–0, Ascend International School, BKC defeated AVM, Bandra West 2–0, and JB Petit High School, Fort claimed a 1–0 victory over Holy Cross High School, Mira Road.

At the Goans ground, Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar progressed via a walkover against Ryan International School (CBSE), Kandivali in the Boys U-14 Division 4. Green Acres Academy ‘A’, Chembur delivered a dominant performance, thrashing A.K.I. Hussain Allana ‘A’, Andheri 8–0, with Hiyansh Shah and Sarthak Dasaka scoring braces. Green Acres Academy ‘B’ continued the momentum with a comprehensive 6–0 win over A.K.I. Hussain Allana ‘B’, powered by hattricks from Anvay Satam and Risset Chand.

St. Peter’s High School, Mazgaon registered a solid 4–1 victory over Jankidevi Public School, Andheri, while St. Paul ‘B’, Dadar edged Gundecha Education Academy, Oshiwara 1–0 through Shlok Zavkar’s strike. JBCN International School, Borivali closed the league action at the venue with a convincing 4–0 win over Podar International (CAIE), Powai.

In the MSSA Cup Boys U-12 knockouts at the same venue, CNMS, Kandivali defeated Bombay Scottish, Mahim 4–1, while The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort registered a 2–0 win over Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu. Don Bosco High School, Borivali edged St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon 4–3 in the tie-breaker after a goalless draw, and Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon advanced with a 4–2 tie-breaker win over Bombay Scottish, Powai.

Action at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West saw Nita Mukesh Ambani School, BKC secure a 2–1 win over St. Aloysius ‘A’, Gorai in the Boys U-14 Division 4, with Aanav Ray Biswas scoring both goals. St. Anthony High School, Versova and Notre Dame School, Vasai progressed via walkovers after their opponents failed to report.

CNM & ND Parekh edged St. Xavier’s High School, Fort 1–0 through Kapish Jargad’s goal, Nahar International ‘B’, Chandivali registered a 2–0 win over Billabong International, Mulund, and Ryan International School (ICSE), Goregaon concluded the day with a thrilling 3–2 victory over VPMS B.R. Tol English School, Mulund.

Results

Utpal Sanghvi Cup

Bombay Scottish, Mahim 5 ( Rajas Padye 1, Aaryan Pagad 1, Ethan Tates 1, Ishaan Kapoor 1, Idhan Pai 1) beat The Cathedral and John Connon fort- 4 ( Aarav Mehta 1, Arjun Vijay 1, Kabir Ashwar 1, Mikhail Marshall 1)

Full time score 0-0

Tie breaker score 5-4

Third place

Don Bosco Matunga- 6 ( Raj Kadam 1, Swayam Churmure 1, Saransh Dhire 1, Daksh Rane 1, Harsh Birje 1, Swaransh More 1) beat Utpal Sanghvi Juhu-5 (Ayaansh Mathur 1, Yuvraj Singhania 1, Kabirr Asawa 1, Diaan Baheti 1, Keshav Kedia 1)

Full time score 0-0

Tie breaker Score 6-5

Boys U14 div 4

Dr Antonio D Silva Dadar got a walkover against Ryan Int School cbse Kandivali

Green Acres A Chembur- 8 (Naitik Bhandari 1, Jay Shetty 1, Hiyansh Shah 2, Sarthak Dasaka 2, Vignesh Vichare 1) beat AKI Hussain Allana A Andheri-0

(Faiz Khan 1 ,Own Goal)

Green Acres B Chembur-6 (Anvay Satam 3, Risset Chand 3) beat AKI Hussain Allana B Andheri-0

St Peter Mazgaon-4 (Aary Panchal 1, Omar Ansari 1, Umar Mubdam 1, Ali Asad 1) beat Jankidevi Public Andheri-1 (Yusuf Shaikh 1)

St Paul B Dadar-1 ( Shlok Zavkar 1) beat Gundecha Edu. Oshiwara-0

J.B.C.N. Int Borivali- 4 ( Kavish Patil 1, Tavish Gupta 1, David Pinto 1, Mihaan Gandhi 1) beat Podar Int Caie Powai- 0