Sportvot x FPJ: CFCI Edge Past PIFA Sports Colaba 1–0 In Mumbai Premier League

CFCI Edge Past PIFA Sports Colaba 1–0 In Mumbai Premier League |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, which commenced on 1st December 2025, continues to deliver competitive football action across Mumbai. The league features strong performances from city-based clubs and remains a key platform for showcasing emerging and established football talent.

CFCI secured a narrow but valuable 1–0 victory over PIFA Sports Colaba FC in a tightly contested encounter. Despite creating fewer chances, CFCI made their opportunity count, registering two shots with one on target to clinch the match. PIFA Sports Colaba FC pressed forward with six shots and two on target but failed to convert their chances. The match was played with high discipline, recording minimal fouls and no cards, as both teams remained organized defensively, resulting in a closely fought contest decided by a single goal.

Bombay Gymkhana FC registered a convincing 2–0 win over Reliance FYC, displaying superior control and composure throughout the match. After a balanced first half, Bombay Gymkhana broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Kaushal N, before Pallon Shroff doubled the lead at 68:50 minutes to seal the victory.

Bombay Gymkhana FC enjoyed greater possession at 55 percent and were more clinical in attack, registering five shots on target. Reliance FYC tried to respond with sustained effort but struggled to breach the well-organized Gymkhana defence, as the match concluded with Bombay Gymkhana FC earning all three points.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d