Shocking Scenes! Rohit Sharma Stunned As Woman Breaches Security & Grabs His Hand To Seek Help For Ailing Daughter; Video

In a startling incident in Indore, a woman breached security at the Indian team’s hotel and grabbed former captain Rohit Sharma’s hand, shouting for help, a video shared widely on social media shows.

The woman, later identified as Sarita Sharma, approached Rohit as he entered the hotel, catching him by surprise before security personnel intervened. In footage circulating online, Rohit appears stunned as the woman tightly holds his hand and calls for assistance, prompting nearby staff and guards to step in quickly.

Sarita later explained her actions were driven by desperation to seek help for her critically ill daughter, who she says needs an expensive life‑saving injection from the United States, for which her family has raised only part of the required funds. She stressed that her intention was not to take a selfie or disturb the player but to appeal personally to Rohit and Virat Kohli, both known for supporting children in need.

The incident has sparked debate about security arrangements for players at team hotels, with many expressing concern over how easily the woman reached Rohit. Authorities and the Indian team management have not yet issued an official statement, while social media reactions have ranged from empathy for the woman’s plight to calls for stricter security protocols around high‑profile athletes.

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI; Video

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma once again proved why he is adored by fans not just for his achievements on the field, but also for his humility and warmth off it. Ahead of the much-anticipated first ODI between India and New Zealand, Rohit was seen sharing a touching moment with a fan that quickly won hearts online.

As the Rohit arrived on the airport, a fan holding a poster featuring Rohit Sharma eagerly waited to catch the former skipper’s attention. Despite a tight schedule and security presence, Rohit noticed the fan and took a moment to stop. He graciously signed the poster, leaving the fan visibly thrilled and emotional.

The short video of the interaction soon went viral on social media, with fans praising Rohit for his down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with supporters. Many lauded him for always acknowledging fans and making time for them, regardless of the occasion.

With the IND vs NZ 1st ODI around the corner, Rohit Sharma will be eager to lead from the front as India looks to make a strong start to the series. While his performances with the bat remain highly anticipated, moments like these continue to reinforce Rohit Sharma’s status as one of cricket’s most beloved figures.