Mumbai Horse Racing: Opus Dei Storms Home To Clinch Kailashpat Singhania Trophy

Despite being placed fifth and drawn in gate seven, Opus Dei produced a telling late surge to land The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Wednesday. Timing his run to perfection, the gelding unleashed a powerful burst in the final 50 metres to snatch victory in thrilling fashion.

Art Collector was the first to show early intent as the field broke evenly from the gates, setting the pace in the seven-furlong contest. The lead changed hands more than once as the race unfolded, keeping the packed stands engaged throughout.

As the runners swung into the home straight, Eagle Day briefly looked a serious threat and appeared poised to make his presence felt. However, under a cool and confident ride from Neeraj Rawal, Opus Dei was expertly marshalled through the closing stages. Responding gamely when asked, he swept past his rivals to cross the line more than a length clear of Singer Sargent, stamping his authority in the concluding strides.