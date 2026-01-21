 Mumbai Horse Racing: Opus Dei Storms Home To Clinch Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Mumbai Horse Racing: Opus Dei Storms Home To Clinch Kailashpat Singhania Trophy

Despite being placed fifth and drawn in gate seven, Opus Dei produced a telling late surge to win the crown

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Despite being placed fifth and drawn in gate seven, Opus Dei produced a telling late surge to land The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Wednesday. Timing his run to perfection, the gelding unleashed a powerful burst in the final 50 metres to snatch victory in thrilling fashion.

Art Collector was the first to show early intent as the field broke evenly from the gates, setting the pace in the seven-furlong contest. The lead changed hands more than once as the race unfolded, keeping the packed stands engaged throughout.

As the runners swung into the home straight, Eagle Day briefly looked a serious threat and appeared poised to make his presence felt. However, under a cool and confident ride from Neeraj Rawal, Opus Dei was expertly marshalled through the closing stages. Responding gamely when asked, he swept past his rivals to cross the line more than a length clear of Singer Sargent, stamping his authority in the concluding strides.

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur
Adani Green Energy (UP) Net Profit Rises 23 % QoQ To ₹233 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows To ₹690 Crore
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In...
Injury Scare Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Axar Patel Bleeds After Blow To Finger In IND Vs NZ 1st...
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Rinku Singh DROPS Simple Catch To Hand Mark Chapman Another Life In Nagpur
'Border 2 Toh Mein Zaroor Dekhunga': Afghanistan T20I Captain Rashid Khan Follows Viral Trend;...
Mudgway Makes It Two In A Row At Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026