Noida Man Performing Dangerous Car Stunts Fined ₹57,500 In Swift Police Action, Netizens Applaud; WATCH | X @GreaterNoidaW

A young man from Greater Noida landed in serious trouble after a video showing him performing dangerous stunts with his car on public roads went viral on social media. The incident, which took place on the streets of Greater Noida, prompted swift action from the Noida Traffic Police, who tracked down the vehicle and issued a hefty fine of ₹57,500 for multiple traffic violations.

According to officials, the man was seen drifting, over-speeding, and performing risky maneuvers in a residential area endangering not only his own safety but also that of other commuters and pedestrians. The video, reportedly filmed by a friend, was widely circulated online, drawing sharp criticism from netizens who condemned the reckless behavior.

WATCH VIDEO:

A guy performed stunts with his car on

the streets of Greater Noida. 🚗💨

Noida Traffic Police took action and imposed a fine of ₹57,500.

Good Job, @Noidatraffic 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qn1nmGpmJj — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 10, 2025

The video was posted by @GreaterNoidaW. The caption of the video reads, "A guy performed stunts with his car on the streets of Greater Noida. Noida Traffic Police took action and imposed a fine of ₹57,500. Good Job, @Noidatraffic."

Acting on the viral footage, the Noida Police’s traffic surveillance team identified the car through its registration number using the video clip. Upon verification, the owner was issued multiple challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, including penalties for rash driving, reckless endangerment, and illegal modifications to the vehicle.

Legal Action By Noida Traffic Police:

Noida Traffic Police reported on the viral clip. The statement reads, "Taking cognizance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of ₹57,500/-) in accordance with the rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules."

SIMILAR PAST INSTANCES:

UP Arrests 5 Haryana Youths Performing Dangerous Car Stunts

Police took instant action on 5 Haryana youths who were spotted performing dangerous car stunts in a moving car. In a legal action taken by Tehri police from Uttarakhand, the vehicle has also been seized, and the youths were detained. A video went viral earlier of the youths from Haryana creating chaos on the busy streets of Uttarakhand.