 Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO
A cow ran across the Mumbai-Goa Highway, causing a car to lose control and crash. Fortunately, no injuries occurred, but the vehicle sustained significant damage, as shown in a viral dash-cam video.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Ratnagiri: A major accident was reported on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Rajapur taluka in Ratnagiri district after a cow suddenly ran across the road, causing a speeding car to lose control. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the vehicle suffered heavy damage.

According to the viral dash-cam video, a red Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was driving along the highway when a cow suddenly crossed the road. The driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, swerved sharply, causing the car to skid and lose control. The car veered to the other side of the road before coming to a halt.

Viral Video:

Images from the scene show that the front and side of the vehicle were badly damaged, and one of its tires had burst in the impact. Local residents said it was a narrow escape for the driver and passengers, who managed to get out safely after the accident.

This is not the first such incident on the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway. Drivers have been complaining for months about stray cattle wandering freely on the roads, creating dangerous situations for vehicles. Locals say that despite repeated complaints, authorities have not taken strong steps to keep the animals away from the highway. Traffic movement was briefly affected after the accident as bystanders helped move the damaged car and calm the animals nearby.

Residents and motorists are now questioning who is responsible for preventing such incidents. They are urging local authorities and animal control departments to take urgent action to stop stray cattle from entering highways and to ensure road safety for all commuters.

