Mumbai Police Responds To Viral Video Of MNS Worker Slapping Non-Marathi Woman, Says 'Does Not Fall Under Jurisdiction'

Mumbai Police Reacts To Viral Video Of MNS Worker Slapping Elderly Woman |

The Mumbai Police on October 13 has reacted to the viral video of a female party worker from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) slapping a non-Marathi woman on social media. While replying to a post on X, the police ruled out saying that the incident does not fall under their jurisdiction.

As the incident took place in Thane's Kalwa, it falls under Thane Police' unit. As per the latest update, there is no comment from the Thane Police on their official social media handle about action being taken in the case.

The incident mentioned in your tweet does not fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police. The concerned Police unit has been intimated to take the necessary action. https://t.co/CXLi2ArASQ — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 13, 2025

"The incident mentioned in your tweet does not fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police. The concerned Police unit has been intimated to take the necessary action," the Mumbai Police wrote on X on October 13.

All you need to know about the incident

The incident occurred on October 12 after the woman reportedly had a spat with the MNS worker's husband, Arjun, at Kalwa railway station.

In the video, woman apologised in front of Swara Kate, her husband and several other MNS workers. She said, "Something happened to me today at Kalwa station. I hurt someone, a Maharashtrian man. I abused him, even raised my hand on him, for which I apologise to all of Maharashtra and the Maharashtrian people. Thank you." However, after her apology, Swara Kate got up and slapped her. She also warned the woman to never speak ill of the people of Maharashtra. "Never say it again to the people of Maharashtra. Did you understand?", Kate said in Marathi.

The video of the incident was shared by another MNS worker Vinayak Bitla on his Facebook page who further explained Arjun by mistake pushed the woman, due to which she started hurling abuses at him. Bitla alleged that the woman used derogatory language against Marathi people and also hit him.

Adding to it, Swara Kate said, "A woman raises her hand at a man, and he does not say anything to her. Why does the law apply only to women? She kept abusing and raised her hand on my husband for half an hour, but I didn't say anything to her. I was going to file a case against her, but looking at her daughter and her family, I'm letting her go."

Bitla also used his social media platform and issued a strong warning to the people and said, "I am giving understanding to all the non-Marathi people that if you live in Maharashtra, stay with love. Don't mess with Marathi people.. Jai Maharashtra."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/