Thackeray Brothers' Joint-Protest In Thane: Uddhav-Raj To Collab Today For Rally Against Alleged Corruption In Municipal Corporation |

Thane: In a rare show of opposition unity, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will jointly hold a massive protest march on Monday against the alleged corruption and administrative failure of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The morcha, organised to demand accountability for what the opposition calls the TMC’s mismanagement, will begin at 3 pm from Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and conclude at the TMC headquarters. The route will pass through key city points, Saikrupa Hotel, New English School, Madhavi Bungalow, Ghantali Naka, Saibaba Mandir, Aradhna Talkies and Raigad Galli, before ending at the municipal office.

भ्रष्ट कारभार रोखण्यासाठी, अन्यायाविरूद्ध लढण्यासाठी...!

शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) व मनसे यांचा धडक मोर्चा!



सोमवार दि. १३ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ । दुपारी ३ वाजता.

ठिकाण: गडकरी रंगायतन समोर, तलावपाळी, ठाणे



सर्व ठाणेकर नागरिकांनी मोठ्या संख्येने सहभागी व्हा! pic.twitter.com/IgdOYWjNG0 — Rajan Vichare - राजन विचारे (@rajanvichare) October 12, 2025

The protest is being held to highlight civic issues such as traffic congestion, poor roads, irregular water supply and mounting garbage woes that have plagued Thane residents for months. With the municipal corporation currently being run by an administrator instead of elected representatives, opposition parties allege that corruption and favouritism have flourished under state-appointed officials.

NCP-SP To Join Thackeray Protest

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has expressed their support to the protest. NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad also announced his participation in the march, joining leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. “Thane’s citizens are suffering due to inefficiency and corruption. Model road and park tenders are being used as tools for favouritism instead of genuine public service,” said NCP (SP) district chief Manoj Pradhan, as quoted by Times of India.

Local leaders from all three parties have appealed to Thane residents to participate in large numbers to express their anger against the civic administration. The joint protest marks a key moment in Thane’s political scene, with three rival opposition parties uniting against what they describe as unchecked corruption under the state-controlled civic body. Large turnouts are expected from constituencies including Kopri-Panchpakhadi, Owala-Majiwada, Kalwa–Mumbra and central Thane.

Security Ramped Up, Traffic Restrictions Announced

Security arrangements are being strengthened along the protest route. Thane police also shared a traffic advisory to manage traffic disruptions and ensure public safety as thousands are expected to join the morcha demanding better governance and transparency in Thane’s civic affairs.

