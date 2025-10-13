Thane: Fireman Electrocuted To Death, Colleague Severely Injured During Rescue Of Trapped Pigeon On Diva-Sheel Road

Thane: Fireman Electrocuted To Death, Colleague Injured During Rescue Of Trapped Pigeon On Diva-Sheel Road | Image generated using Grok Ai

Thane: A tragic incident took place in Thane on Sunday evening when a 28-year-old firefighter lost his life and another sustained serious burn injuries while attempting to rescue a pigeon trapped inside an electric box on Diva-Sheel Road.

The deceased has been identified as fireman Utsab Patil (28), while his colleague Azad Patil (29) suffered severe injuries and is currently under treatment at a local civic hospital. The incident occurred around 5 pm and was reported by the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

According to civic officials, the operation was launched after residents reported a pigeon trapped in a high-tension overhead cable box. The bird was stuck at a dangerous position and officials feared that leaving it there could not only lead to its death but also potentially trigger a short circuit or transformer-like blast due to the live electrical connection.

Current Caused Sudden Fire Leading To Mishap

During the rescue, one of the firefighters accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage live wire. The current caused a sudden fire, electrocuting Utsab on the spot and severely burning Azad, who was assisting him. Fellow firefighters quickly pulled them away from the danger zone and rushed them to a nearby civic hospital. Doctors declared Utsab dead on arrival, while Azad remains in critical condition with burn injuries to his hands and chest.

A spokesperson from the TMC described the incident as deeply unfortunate. “ The pigeon got entangled in an overhead cable wire. Unfortunately, one fireman lost his life during the rescue operation and another is battling severe injuries,” the official said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Internal Probe To Be Launched

Authorities have launched an internal inquiry to determine whether the standard safety protocols and protective gear were adequately used during the operation. The Thane Municipal Corporation is expected to release a detailed report after the inquiry.

