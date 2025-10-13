Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit In Electrical Duct Sparks Fire In Kharghar High-Rise; 4 Residents Hospitalised Due To Smoke Inhalation |

Navi Mumbai: A short circuit in the electrical duct of a high-rise building triggered a massive fire in Tricity complex, situated at sector 34 of Kharghar, on Sunday afternoon, leaving four residents semi-conscious due to smoke inhalation. The incident, which occurred around 1:20 p.m., created panic among residents as flames spread rapidly from the meter room to the 14th floor.

About The Incident

According to officials, the fire originated from the duct area and soon engulfed multiple floors. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, prompting immediate evacuation of residents. "Fire brigade teams from multiple fire stations including Kharghar, Kalamboli and Ulwe along with Kharghar police rushed to the spot with fire tenders and quickly began rescue operations. Their swift response helped avert a major tragedy, limiting the damage and ensuring all residents were safely brought out," CIDCO chief fire officer Praveen Bodake said.

Four residents—including two teenagers who were trying to reach the terrace which was locked, were found in semi conscious state near the terrace door. They were rushed to a Hospital in Kharghar by the fire officials.

Fire officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause of the blaze. The affected portion of the building has been cordoned off, and further investigation is underway by Kharghar police. "The fire system of the society was up to date and all norms were being followed," the fire officer added.

