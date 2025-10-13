Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar |

Vasai: A clash erupted during the 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' program held in the Global City area of Virar West on Sunday. The conflict, which involved the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), and concerned citizens, arose after the road was blocked for the event.

Road blockage sparks tension

The Global City area has faced severe water problems for several years. Following a recent increase in the municipality's water supply, the area's water situation improved. To celebrate this, a 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' (Promise Fulfilled Water Festival) was organized. The event was attended by several BJP leaders, including MLAs Rajan Naik, Sneha Dubey-Pandit, and Rajendra Gavit.

However, with the function being held on the road, traffic was temporarily brought to a standstill. Residents protested the road blockage, leading to a heated argument with the organizers. Several BVA workers also gathered at the scene to protest the inconvenience caused by the road closure. Some BVA workers were later detained by the police.

YouTuber allegedly assaulted

The situation escalated further when a female YouTuber and journalist was allegedly manhandled during the event. She has filed a complaint at the Bolinj police station, alleging that an unknown individual chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and engaged in lewd behavior and shoving. Following the incident, workers and leaders from the BVA and Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest outside the Bolinj police station, staying there until 3 a.m.

Investigation underway

The Bolinj police have registered a case against an unknown person based on the YouTuber's complaint. The incident has further heightened political tensions in the area, with opposing parties trading accusations. The police are continuing their investigation into both the road blockage and the alleged assault.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/