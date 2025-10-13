 Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Woman & Her Brother Lose ₹2.35 Crore In Online Share Investment Scam
Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Woman & Her Brother Lose ₹2.35 Crore In Online Share Investment Scam

A 46-year-old woman and her brother from Thane lost Rs 2.35 crore to an online shares investment scam. They were added to a WhatsApp group and persuaded to use a fraudulent trading app. After multiple transactions, their earnings couldn’t be withdrawn, and the app went offline. A cybercrime complaint has been filed, and police are investigating.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Woman & Her Brother Lose ₹2.35 Crore In Online Share Investment Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman and her brother fell prey to scammers and lost Rs 2.35 crore in an online shares investment fraud.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. In August, her brother came into contact with a person who claimed to be an expert in providing tips regarding shares investment. The complainant and her brother then got their mobile numbers added in a WhatsApp group where information regarding shares investment was being discussed. The scammers then shared a web link and asked her to download the app.

Between August 20 and September 15, the duo transferred Rs 2.35 crore in different beneficiary bank accounts in multiple online transactions. Later, the complainant checked her trading app and, after realising that she had earned a 'good profit', she tried to withdraw her earnings, but her requests were repeatedly denied.

She later found out that the said trading app was not functional anymore. She then tried to confront the scammer, but his phone remained switched off, police said. Having realised that she and her brother had been duped, she raised a complaint on the cybercrime portal, after which a case was registered by the Thane police recently.

