Cyber Awareness Month 2025 Spotlights Rising Online Threats To Minors Amid Celebrity Revelations And Expert Warnings

Mumbai: In a cyber awareness-related programme held recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed that his teenage daughter had been a victim of cyberbullying, once again highlighting how vulnerable minor children are in the digital world. The actor recounted the experience in his address to the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the state police headquarters in Mumbai, held on October 3. With the growing use of smartphones, social media, and online gaming platforms, children are increasingly becoming easy targets for cybercrimes such as bullying, stalking, identity theft, and online exploitation.

Children Unknowingly Share Personal Details Online

Experts said that children often share personal details online without realising the consequences. Predators use fake profiles or manipulate social media algorithms to contact minors. In many cases, the victims hesitate to speak up out of fear or embarrassment, which allows the harassment to continue unchecked.

Police officials and cyber experts emphasise the need for strict parental monitoring, awareness campaigns in schools, and stronger cybersecurity laws to protect children from online predators.

The actor pointed out, “No one is completely safe on the internet, not even our children.” His daughter had been playing an online game a few months ago when she began chatting with another player. Gradually, the chat became personal. The person started asking where she lived and whether she was male or female. Soon after, the stranger demanded that she send a nude photo. Shocked by the request, she immediately stopped playing and informed her mother.

Experts Warn Virtual Gaming Can Endanger Children

Dr Prashant Mali, cyber law advocate, said, “In virtual gaming spaces, combining entertainment with anonymity is a dangerous cocktail. The psychology of gaming competition, peer pressure, and trust in digital avatars lowers a child’s natural caution. What begins as fun quickly becomes fertile ground for grooming, sextortion, or financial fraud.”

Dr Mali added, “Parents must activate child safe modes, supervise screen time, and talk openly about online manipulation. Schools should embed cyber hygiene as a life skill, not a side lecture. Game developers and regulators must enforce stronger age verification, content moderation, and in-game reporting systems, in line with India’s IT Rules 2021 and the DPDPA 2023’s consent and purpose limitation principles.”

