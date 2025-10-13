Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Confirms Water Cut Due To 'Technical Glitch' At Panjrapur Pumping Station |

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai are facing low water pressure on Monday after a technical fault at the 3A Pumping Station in Panjrapur disrupted the city’s main water supply network. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that the breakdown was caused by a failure in the 230-volt AC contactor of the diesel generator (DG) set, which led to the tripping of multiple pumps.

According to BMC, the damaged contactor needs urgent replacement. For this repair, engineers will carry out a complete electrical isolation lasting about one hour. The BMC said the work is being undertaken on a “war footing” to ensure that the supply is restored as soon as possible.

🔹There has been a breakdown of the 230 V AC contactor of the DG set at Mumbai 3A Pumping Station, Panjrapur, causing tripping of the pumps.



🛠️The contactor requires urgent replacement, for which complete electrical isolation of approximately one hour will be necessary. The… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 13, 2025

During this maintenance period, water supply across Mumbai will continue but at significantly lower pressure. Areas dependent on the Panjrapur pumping station, which serves a large part of the city, are expected to feel the impact until the repair is completed.

Civic engineers are already on site and coordinating the repair work with the electricity department to minimise downtime. “The team is working round the clock to restore normal operations. Once the replacement is completed, water supply will return to normal levels,” a senior BMC official said.

The civic body has urged residents to cooperate and use water judiciously until the supply stabilizes. Tanker services have been kept on standby for any emergency requirements, officials added.

The Panjrapur pumping station is one of Mumbai’s key water supply facilities, handling a major share of the city’s daily distribution. While temporary disruptions due to maintenance are not uncommon, today’s fault has highlighted the pressure on Mumbai’s aging water infrastructure. Normal water supply is expected to be restored soon after the repair work is completed later in the day.