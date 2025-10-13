 Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Confirms Water Cut Due To 'Technical Glitch' At Panjrapur Pumping Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! BMC Confirms Water Cut Due To 'Technical Glitch' At Panjrapur Pumping Station

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Confirms Water Cut Due To 'Technical Glitch' At Panjrapur Pumping Station

Mumbai is experiencing low water pressure due to a technical fault at the 3A Pumping Station. A failed 230-volt AC contactor in the diesel generator caused multiple pump disruptions, requiring urgent repairs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Confirms Water Cut Due To 'Technical Glitch' At Panjrapur Pumping Station |

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai are facing low water pressure on Monday after a technical fault at the 3A Pumping Station in Panjrapur disrupted the city’s main water supply network. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that the breakdown was caused by a failure in the 230-volt AC contactor of the diesel generator (DG) set, which led to the tripping of multiple pumps.

According to BMC, the damaged contactor needs urgent replacement. For this repair, engineers will carry out a complete electrical isolation lasting about one hour. The BMC said the work is being undertaken on a “war footing” to ensure that the supply is restored as soon as possible.

During this maintenance period, water supply across Mumbai will continue but at significantly lower pressure. Areas dependent on the Panjrapur pumping station, which serves a large part of the city, are expected to feel the impact until the repair is completed.

Civic engineers are already on site and coordinating the repair work with the electricity department to minimise downtime. “The team is working round the clock to restore normal operations. Once the replacement is completed, water supply will return to normal levels,” a senior BMC official said.

FPJ Shorts
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post
On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers Seizure
On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers Seizure
Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
article-image

The civic body has urged residents to cooperate and use water judiciously until the supply stabilizes. Tanker services have been kept on standby for any emergency requirements, officials added.

The Panjrapur pumping station is one of Mumbai’s key water supply facilities, handling a major share of the city’s daily distribution. While temporary disruptions due to maintenance are not uncommon, today’s fault has highlighted the pressure on Mumbai’s aging water infrastructure. Normal water supply is expected to be restored soon after the repair work is completed later in the day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar

Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar

Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit In Electrical Duct Sparks Fire In Kharghar High-Rise; 4 Residents...

Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit In Electrical Duct Sparks Fire In Kharghar High-Rise; 4 Residents...

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...

BJP Mumbai Chief Ameet Satam Seeks Probe Into Death Of 22-Yr-Old Girl At Jogeshwari Redevelopment...

BJP Mumbai Chief Ameet Satam Seeks Probe Into Death Of 22-Yr-Old Girl At Jogeshwari Redevelopment...

Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road...

Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road...