BJP Mumbai Chief Ameet Satam Seeks Probe Into Death Of 22-Yr-Old Girl At Jogeshwari Redevelopment Site, Demands Citywide Audit Of Construction Safety

Mumbai: Following the tragic death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who was fatally struck by a falling brick from a redevelopment site in Jogeshwari (East) on October 8, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident. In a letter addressed to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Satam urged the civic body to conduct a thorough probe and hold officials accountable if prior safety complaints were ignored.

“It has been brought to my notice that there were prior complaints regarding safety norms not being followed at the said site, and no action was taken. If these allegations are true, I urge you to take immediate action against the concerned officials,” Satam stated in his letter. He further stated that the incident exposed serious lapses in the monitoring and enforcement of construction safety standards in Mumbai.

Residents of Jogeshwari and nearby areas have alleged that despite repeated complaints to civic authorities about safety violations, little to no preventive action was taken. Around 1,000 residents of Jogeshwari East on Sunday held a candlelight march to honour 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who died tragically on October 8.

Calling the incident unacceptable and preventable, Satam demanded that the BMC carry out a citywide safety audit of all ongoing construction and redevelopment projects. “The BMC must audit all under-construction sites to check whether safety norms are being followed. Any violations must be rectified at the earliest. In the interest of public safety, a stop-work notice should be issued until compliance is ensured,” the BJP MLA said.

Satam has also called for clear accountability within the civic system, insisting that any officials found negligent or complicit in ignoring earlier warnings should face disciplinary action. “Public safety cannot be compromised for development. Every accident like this is a reminder of systemic failure,” he added.

Satam’s letter comes amid rising concerns about construction-related mishaps in Mumbai’s high-density zones, where rapid redevelopment projects often operate in close proximity to residential areas. The BMC has yet to issue an official response to Satam’s demands.

