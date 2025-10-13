 Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block

Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block

Around 1,000 residents held a march for Sanskruti Amin, 22, who died on Oct 8 due to falling concrete.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Around 1,000 residents of Jogeshwari East on Sunday held a candlelight march to honour 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who died tragically on October 8 when a cement block fell from an under-construction building on Thakur Road, striking her head. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Around 1,000 residents of Jogeshwari East on Sunday held a candlelight march to honour 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who died tragically on October 8 when a cement block fell from an under-construction building on Thakur Road, striking her head. The march, starting at 10.30am near Maharaja Bhavan, Caves Road, Majaswadi, protested the incident and demanded justice.

Residents Demand Builder’s Arrest Within 24 Hours

Participants carried banners with messages like “Killer Builder” and “No Bail, Only Jail,” chanting “We Want Justice.” Harish Amin, President of the Billawar Association, said, “We held a peaceful two-hour candle march with around a thousand residents. We demand that the police arrest the builder within 24 hours. If needed, we will approach the Bombay High Court or Supreme Court and launch a larger agitation. The BMC must audit all construction sites to prevent such losses.”

Resident Aarun Kotian added, “The developer must be arrested without bail and their licence cancelled. Materials keep falling from this site, endangering residents.” Sudarshini, another resident, stated, “Construction should halt until Sanskruti’s case is resolved. The BMC must inspect the site thoroughly, as objects falling from it pose risks. Many constructions here ignore safety norms.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block
Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block
BLS International Services' Shares Plunge After Government Bars Company From Participating In Future Tenders Of MEA & Indian Missions Abroad
BLS International Services' Shares Plunge After Government Bars Company From Participating In Future Tenders Of MEA & Indian Missions Abroad
Saiyaara Actor Aneet Padda Trolled For 'Robot Catwalk'; 'Love Her But That Walk Was Terrible,' Say Fans
Saiyaara Actor Aneet Padda Trolled For 'Robot Catwalk'; 'Love Her But That Walk Was Terrible,' Say Fans
Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 88.77 Against US Dollar, Hovering Near All-Time Closing Low Level
Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 88.77 Against US Dollar, Hovering Near All-Time Closing Low Level

BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who attended the march, demanded the developer’s arrest, saying, “I’ll urge the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act lawfully. If the police fail to investigate thoroughly, we’ll ensure they do. The BMC should audit all construction sites, stopping work with violations.” He added that if prior complaints about the site were ignored, the responsible BMC officer should face inquiry. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anant (Bala) Nar and MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande also joined.

Read Also
Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Confirms Interest Payment For Delay Is Absolute,' Says Expert
article-image

FIR Filed for Culpable Homicide in Sanskruti’s Death

The FIR states Sanskruti left home at 9.30am on October 8 for work when a concrete block from the 21st floor of a nearby building killed her instantly. Her father alleged the company neglected safety measures. The Meghwadi Police filed a case against Shraddha Lifestyle LLP and others under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On Saturday, they arrested site engineer Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan, 29, and site manager Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar, 39, remanding them to custody until October 14.

Sanskruti, a hotel management graduate and the only child of her parents, had recently joined a bank on September 29 after leaving a hotel job.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s...

Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s...

Mumbai University Confirms Winter Exams 2025 To Begin On October 14; Warns Students Against Fake...

Mumbai University Confirms Winter Exams 2025 To Begin On October 14; Warns Students Against Fake...

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Confirms Interest Payment For Delay Is Absolute,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Confirms Interest Payment For Delay Is Absolute,' Says Expert

Mumbai Masala: A Polite & Learned Uber Driver

Mumbai Masala: A Polite & Learned Uber Driver

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Maintenance Cannot Be Levied Until You Get Flat Possession Or...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Maintenance Cannot Be Levied Until You Get Flat Possession Or...