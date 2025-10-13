Mumbai: Jogeshwari Residents Hold Massive Candle March Demanding Justice For Sanskruti Amin’s Tragic Death From Falling Concrete Block

Around 1,000 residents of Jogeshwari East on Sunday held a candlelight march to honour 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who died tragically on October 8 when a cement block fell from an under-construction building on Thakur Road, striking her head. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Around 1,000 residents of Jogeshwari East on Sunday held a candlelight march to honour 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who died tragically on October 8 when a cement block fell from an under-construction building on Thakur Road, striking her head. The march, starting at 10.30am near Maharaja Bhavan, Caves Road, Majaswadi, protested the incident and demanded justice.

Residents Demand Builder’s Arrest Within 24 Hours

Participants carried banners with messages like “Killer Builder” and “No Bail, Only Jail,” chanting “We Want Justice.” Harish Amin, President of the Billawar Association, said, “We held a peaceful two-hour candle march with around a thousand residents. We demand that the police arrest the builder within 24 hours. If needed, we will approach the Bombay High Court or Supreme Court and launch a larger agitation. The BMC must audit all construction sites to prevent such losses.”

Resident Aarun Kotian added, “The developer must be arrested without bail and their licence cancelled. Materials keep falling from this site, endangering residents.” Sudarshini, another resident, stated, “Construction should halt until Sanskruti’s case is resolved. The BMC must inspect the site thoroughly, as objects falling from it pose risks. Many constructions here ignore safety norms.”

BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who attended the march, demanded the developer’s arrest, saying, “I’ll urge the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act lawfully. If the police fail to investigate thoroughly, we’ll ensure they do. The BMC should audit all construction sites, stopping work with violations.” He added that if prior complaints about the site were ignored, the responsible BMC officer should face inquiry. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anant (Bala) Nar and MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande also joined.

FIR Filed for Culpable Homicide in Sanskruti’s Death

The FIR states Sanskruti left home at 9.30am on October 8 for work when a concrete block from the 21st floor of a nearby building killed her instantly. Her father alleged the company neglected safety measures. The Meghwadi Police filed a case against Shraddha Lifestyle LLP and others under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On Saturday, they arrested site engineer Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan, 29, and site manager Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar, 39, remanding them to custody until October 14.

Sanskruti, a hotel management graduate and the only child of her parents, had recently joined a bank on September 29 after leaving a hotel job.

