Mumbai's Chembur & Malabar Hill To Undergo ₹4,800 Crore Redevelopment By Bengaluru-Based Builders

Mumbai: A Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Puravankara Ltd, has announced two major redevelopment projects in Mumbai, adding significant weight to its western portfolio in the first half of the current financial year. The company, which has also added two projects in Bengaluru, has recorded a total gross development value (GDV) of ₹9,100 crore across all four projects.

In Mumbai, Puravankara has bagged a marquee redevelopment project in the upscale Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai. Spread across 1.43 acres, the project will offer 0.7 million square feet of development potential, valued at around ₹2,700 crore.

The second project is located in Chembur and involves 1.2 million square feet of development on 4 acres of land, carrying an estimated value of ₹2,100 crore. Both projects are part of Puravankara’s strategy to strengthen its redevelopment footprint in Mumbai’s prime and emerging residential zones, according to a report by HT.

“Our growth momentum remains strong, supported by sustained demand and timely project execution,” said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd. “In the first half of FY26, we expanded our portfolio with over 6.36 million square feet of developable area worth around ₹9,100 crore.”

The company reported pre-sales of ₹1,322 crore in the July–September quarter of FY26, up 4% from ₹1,270 crore last year. For the first half of FY26, total pre-sales stood at ₹2,445 crore, also reflecting a 4% increase. The average realisation improved to ₹8,814 per sq ft in Q2 FY26, up 7% year-on-year, according to a report by PTI.

Industry experts note that Mumbai’s redevelopment market continues to attract strong interest from national developers, thanks to rising property prices and limited land availability. With its Malabar Hill and Chembur projects, Puravankara is positioning itself as a key player in the city’s high-value redevelopment segment.