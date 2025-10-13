Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road Due To Repair Work Till Oct 14 | Check Alternative Routes

Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road | Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road

The Mira-Bhayanda Vasai Virar Police has issued an official notification regarding the ban of heavy and oversized vehicles on the Gaymukh Ghat section of the Ghodbunder Road till October 14 due to the repair works. According to the official notification, the ban will remain effect till 12 am on October 14.

"The work of geometric improvement and asphalting on the Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway (No. 42) in the Gaymukh Ghat section will be carried out by the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation," the police said in its post on X.

The stretch between the Ghodbunder–Gaymukh Ghat section has been affected by deep potholes and also has major traffic concerns. The chronic traffic issues have long plagued daily commuters travelling between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, and Thane.

ठाणे–घोडबंदर राज्यमार्ग (क्र. ४२) येथील गायमुख घाटभागामध्ये भौमितीक सुधारणा व डांबरीकरणाचे काम मिरा-भाईंदर महानगरपालिका मार्फत *दि. ११/१०/२०२५ रात्री २२:०० वाजेपासून ते दि. १४/१०/२०२५ रात्री २४:००* वाजेपर्यंत करण्यात येणार आहे.



Coming back to the official notification, alternative routes (Diversion Routes) have been planned to ensure smooth traffic flow. Notably, the notification also clarified that the light vehicles and vehicles providing essential services are permitted to travel on the route.

Alternative Routes on Ghodbunder–Thane Route

For vehicles coming from Palghar–Virar side: Shirsat Phata → Parol → Akololi (Ganeshpuri) → travel via Ambadi.

For vehicles coming from Palghar–Vasai side: Chinchoti → Kaman → Kharbav → Anjur Phata → travel via Bhiwandi.

Vehicles coming from Western Expressway (Mumbai / Kashimira): Versova Bridge → Gujarat Highway → travel via Shirsat Phata / Chinchoti.

Alternative Routes on Thane–Ghodbunder Route

Heavy and oversized vehicles coming from Thane / Mumbai: Entry will be restricted at Y Junction / Kapurbawdi and they can take Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → travel via Anjur Phata.

Frustrated Commuters Play Garba

On October 12 frustrated commuters took an extraordinary act of protest by playing garba in the middle of the road. This came after an accident involving a container truck near Gaimukh brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of people stranded for hours.

