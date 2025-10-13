 Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road Due To Repair Work Till Oct 14 | Check Alternative Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road Due To Repair Work Till Oct 14 | Check Alternative Routes

Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road Due To Repair Work Till Oct 14 | Check Alternative Routes

According to the official notification, the ban will remain effect till 12 am on October 14.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road | Attention Thanekars: Taffic Advisory Issued As Heavy, Oversized Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road

The Mira-Bhayanda Vasai Virar Police has issued an official notification regarding the ban of heavy and oversized vehicles on the Gaymukh Ghat section of the Ghodbunder Road till October 14 due to the repair works. According to the official notification, the ban will remain effect till 12 am on October 14.

"The work of geometric improvement and asphalting on the Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway (No. 42) in the Gaymukh Ghat section will be carried out by the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation," the police said in its post on X.

The stretch between the Ghodbunder–Gaymukh Ghat section has been affected by deep potholes and also has major traffic concerns. The chronic traffic issues have long plagued daily commuters travelling between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, and Thane.

Coming back to the official notification, alternative routes (Diversion Routes) have been planned to ensure smooth traffic flow. Notably, the notification also clarified that the light vehicles and vehicles providing essential services are permitted to travel on the route.

FPJ Shorts
Taiwanese Contract Manufacturing Giant Foxconn To Invest ₹15,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu, Creating 14,000 High-Value Jobs
Taiwanese Contract Manufacturing Giant Foxconn To Invest ₹15,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu, Creating 14,000 High-Value Jobs
GATE 2025: Registration Window With Late Fee Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
GATE 2025: Registration Window With Late Fee Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video
Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video
Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO
Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO

Alternative Routes on Ghodbunder–Thane Route

For vehicles coming from Palghar–Virar side: Shirsat Phata → Parol → Akololi (Ganeshpuri) → travel via Ambadi.

For vehicles coming from Palghar–Vasai side: Chinchoti → Kaman → Kharbav → Anjur Phata → travel via Bhiwandi.

Vehicles coming from Western Expressway (Mumbai / Kashimira): Versova Bridge → Gujarat Highway → travel via Shirsat Phata / Chinchoti.

Alternative Routes on Thane–Ghodbunder Route

Heavy and oversized vehicles coming from Thane / Mumbai: Entry will be restricted at Y Junction / Kapurbawdi and they can take Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → travel via Anjur Phata.

Read Also
Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
article-image

Frustrated Commuters Play Garba

On October 12 frustrated commuters took an extraordinary act of protest by playing garba in the middle of the road. This came after an accident involving a container truck near Gaimukh brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of people stranded for hours.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO

Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole...

Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole...

Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar

Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar

Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit In Electrical Duct Sparks Fire In Kharghar High-Rise; 4 Residents...

Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit In Electrical Duct Sparks Fire In Kharghar High-Rise; 4 Residents...

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...